86 inç LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda HDR10 webOS25 2025
86QNED70A6A PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

qned70 USP tanıtım videosu.
Önden görünüm 65 inç LG QNED AI QNED82 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda Dolby Vision webOS25 2025 65QNED70A6A
LG QNED70 TV’nin sola bakan görünümü
LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV’nin önden ve yandan görünümü uzunluk, genişlik, yükseklik ve derinlik boyutlarını gösteriyor.
Çeşitli renklerde boya sıçramaları yerden yukarı doğru fırlayarak patlıyor. DCI-P3 için %100 Renk Hacmi Intertek sertifikası. Başlık, LG’nin yeni ve eşsiz geniş renk gamı teknolojisinin ekranınızdaki renkleri capcanlı hale getirdiğini ifade ediyor.
Alpha 7 AI İşlemci Gen8 sarı renkte yanıyor ve dışarıya renkli ışık hüzmeleri yayıyor. Başlık, işlemcinin 4K çözünürlük, göz alıcı renkler ve üstün parlaklık sunduğunu ifade ediyor.
LG 4K Süper Yükseltme özelliğinin görüntü kalitesini nasıl iyileştirdiğini gösteren öncesi ve sonrası karşılaştırması. Ormanda bir dala konmuş renkli bir kuşu gösteren iki panel. Sağdaki panel soluk. Başlık, 4K Süper Yükseltme’nin çözünürlük, parlaklık ve netliği iyileştirdiğini ifade ediyor.
Koltukta oturan bir aile ile karşılarında LG Soundbar üzerinde duvara monte LG QNED TV görüntüsü. Bir kız çocuğu ekranda gösterilen iki yunusa işaret ediyor. Başlık, devasa ekranda her aksiyonun nasıl daha heyecan verici olduğundan bahsediyor.
Ön planda AI Magic Remote bulunan bir LG TV ekranı. AI düğmesi vurgulanıyor ve bir konuşma baloncuğundaki metinde, seveceğini düşündüğü bir film öneriliyor. Ekranda gördüğümüz E kullanıcı simgesi, AI Voice ID’nin hangi kullanıcı olduğunu nasıl tespit edip sese göre kişiselleştirilmiş önerilerde bulunabildiğini gösteriyor.
AI düğmesi vurgulanmış bir LG AI Magic Remote. Etrafında, kullanıcıların bu düğmeden erişebileceği farklı işlevler yer alıyor. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Metin, LG AI Magic Remote’un özel AI düğmesi ile AI deneyiminizi tamamladığını ve temassız fare gibi kullanılabileceğini açıklıyor. Yöneltin ve tıklayın, hepsi bu.
AI Search’ün nasıl çalıştığını gösteren bir LG TV ekranının yakın çekimi. Kullanıcının hangi spor oyunlarının olduğunu sorduğu küçük bir sohbet penceresi gösteriliyor. AI Search, sohbet üzerinden cevap vererek mevcut içeriklerin küçük resimlerini gösteriyor. Microsoft Copilot’a sormak için de bir yönlendirme yer alıyor.
LG TV ekranın önünde LG AI Magic Remote yer alıyor. Ekranda, kullanıcının arama ve izleme geçmişine dayalı özel anahtar kelimeler içeren, LG AI tarafından kişiselleştirilmiş bir karşılama mesajı yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak AI Concierge işlevine kolaylıkla erişilebileceğini gösteren bir simge ve etiket yer alıyor.
LG TV ekranında bilim kurgu içeriği oynatılıyor. Ekranda AI Chatbot arayüzü yer alıyor. Kullanıcı, Chatbot’a ekranın çok karanlık olduğuna dair bir mesaj atmış. Chatbot bu soruna çeşitli çözümler önermiş. Sahnenin tamamı ikiye bölünmüş şekilde gösteriliyor. Bir tarafın karanlık, diğer tarafın ise aydınlık olması AI Chatbot’un kullanıcı sorunlarını nasıl otomatik olarak çözdüğünü gösteriyor. Metin, AI Chatbot’un kullanıcıların amacını anlayarak sorun gidermeye yönelik çözümler sunduğunu ifade ediyor.
LG gallery plus
Temel Özellikler

  • Yepyeni Dinamik QNED Renk’ten olağanüstü zengin renk paleti
  • 8.Nesil Alfa 7 AI 4K İşlemci ile 4K görüntü kalitesi, yükseltilmiş görseller ve çevreleyen ses
  • AI Sihirli Kumanda üzerinde yeni AI düğmesi, sesli kontroller, sürükle ve bırak fonksiyonları
  • 4K Süper Yükseltme ile gelişmiş çözünürlük, parlaklık ve netliğin tadını çıkarın
  • Devasa Ultra Büyük TV ekranında yüksek çözünürlük
Daha fazla
Aşağıdaki genel ürün bilgilerinde kullanılan resimler temsili amaçlıdır. Gerçeğe uygun görüntüler için sayfanın üst kısmındaki resim galerisine bakın.
CES Innovation Awards rozeti ve 2025 Onur ödülü ibaresi.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Yenileme Programı)

Siber Güvenlik

LG webOS 24 için AVForums Editör’ün Seçimi logosu En İyi Smart TV Sistemi 2024/2025.

AVForums Editör’ün Seçimi - En İyi Smart TV Sistemi 2024/25

“webOS 24, aynı zamanda yepyeni ve düzenli olan şık, hızlı ve kullanımı kolay bir akıllı deneyim sunmaya devam ediyor.”

*CES Innovation Awards, jüriye sunulan açıklayıcı materyallere dayanır. CTA, yapılan herhangi bir başvurunun veya herhangi bir iddianın doğruluğunu onaylamamış, ayrıca ödülün verildiği ürünü test etmemiştir.

Renkli karanlık bir arkaplanın önünde LG QNED TV yer alıyor. Ekranda, QNED’in renk teknolojisi ve geniş renk tonu yelpazesini harika bir kontrastla görüntüleme becerisini sergileyen parlak ve renkli bir sanat eseri yer alıyor. LG QNED AI logosu görünüyor. Başlıkta, Dinamik QNED Renk ile Tüm Renkler Yeniden Tanımlandı yazıyor.

Renkli karanlık bir arkaplanın önünde LG QNED TV yer alıyor. Ekranda, QNED’in renk teknolojisi ve geniş renk tonu yelpazesini harika bir kontrastla görüntüleme becerisini sergileyen parlak ve renkli bir sanat eseri yer alıyor. LG QNED AI logosu görünüyor. Başlıkta, Dinamik QNED Renk ile Tüm Renkler Yeniden Tanımlandı yazıyor.

Dinamik QNED Renk ile Tüm Renkler Yeniden Tanımlandı

*QNED ve QNED evo, LG’nin Quantum Dot teknolojisinin yerini alan en yeni ve eşsiz geniş renk gamı teknolojisini kullanan farklı renk çözümleriyle donatılmıştır.

Görüntü KalitesiAI için webOSLG Gallery+Ultra Büyük TVSes KalitesiEğlence

Yepyeni Dinamik QNED Renk Pro

LG’nin Quantum Dot teknolojisinin yerine geçen en yeni ve eşsiz geniş renk gamı teknolojisi geliştirilmiş renk üretim oranı sunar.

Çeşitli renklerde boya sıçramaları yerden yukarı doğru fırlayarak patlıyor.

DCI-P3 için %100 Renk Hacmi Intertek sertifikası.

DCI-P3 için %100 Renk Hacmi Intertek sertifikası.

%100 Renk Hacmi Sertifikalı LG QNED

*Ekran Color Gamut Volume (CGV), Intertek tarafından bağımsız olarak doğrulanan DCI-P3 renk boşluğunun CGV değerine eşit veya bu değerin üzerindedir.

Güçlü ve akıllı 8.Nesil Alfa 7 AI İşlemci ile tanışın

Performansta kayda değer iyileştirmelerle 8.Nesil Alfa 7 AI İşlemci’in hızlanan işlem gücü artık 4K görüntü kalitesini önceye göre çok daha keskin ve derinlikli hale getiriyor.

8.Nesil Alfa 7 AI İşlemci sarı renkte yanıyor ve dışarıya renkli ışık hüzmeleri yayıyor.

*Kurum içi teknik özellikler karşılaştırmasına göre aynı yılın giriş seviyesi Smart TV 6.Nesil Alfa 5 AI İşlemci ile karşılaştırıldığında.

4K Süper Yükseltme her kareyi canlandırıyor

LG’nin güçlü işlemcisi çözünürlüğü orijinal kalitesine yükseltiyor. 4K Süper Yükseltme ile gelişmiş çözünürlük, parlaklık ve netliğin tadını çıkarın.

LG 4K Süper Yükseltme özelliğinin görüntü kalitesini nasıl iyileştirdiğini gösteren öncesi ve sonrası karşılaştırması. Ormanda bir dala konmuş renkli bir kuşu gösteren iki panel. Sağdaki panel soluk.

*Yükseltilen içeriklerin görüntü kalitesi kaynağın çözünürlüğüne göre değişiklik gösterir.

Yeni nesil LG AI TV

AI Sihirli Kumanda, AI Deneyimi tamamlar

AI Sihirli Kumanda ile başka bir cihaza gerek duymadan televizyonunuzu kolayca yönetin! Hareket sensörü ve kaydırma tekerleği ile bir temassız fare gibi kullanmak için yöneltin ve tıklayın veya kolayca sesli komut verin.

*AI Sihirli Kumanda özelliğinin tasarımı, kullanılabilirliği ve işlevleri; aynı model olsa dahi bölgeye ve desteklenen dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Bazı özellikler için internet bağlantısı gerekebilir.

*AI Ses Tanıma, yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır.

Dört kişilik bir aile LG AI TV etrafında toplanmış. Uzaktan kumandayı tutan kişinin etrafında adını gösteren bir daire beliriyor. Bu, AI Ses Kimliği’nin her kullanıcının sesli imzasını nasıl tanıdığını gösteriyor. Ardından webOS arayüzü, AI’ın hesaplar arasında otomatik geçiş yapma ve kişiselleştirilmiş içerik önerme özelliklerini ortaya koyuyor.

AI Ses Kimliği

LG AI Ses Kimliği her kullanıcının benzersiz sesli imzasını tanır ve konuşmaya başladığınız anda kişiselleştirilmiş öneriler sunar.

*Gösterilen içerikler bölgeye ve ağ bağlantısına göre azaltılmış veya sınırlandırılmış olabilir.

*Ses Kimliği desteği bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 2024 ve sonrasında piyasaya sürülen OLED, QNED, NanoCell ve UHD TV’lerde mevcuttur.

*Yalnızca Ses Kimliği hesabını destekleyen uygulamalarla çalışır.

AI Arama’nın nasıl çalıştığını gösteren bir LG QNED TV ekranının yakından çekimi. Kullanıcının hangi spor oyunlarının olduğunu sorduğu küçük bir sohbet penceresi gösteriliyor. AI Arama, sohbet üzerinden cevap vererek mevcut içeriklerin küçük resimlerini gösteriyor. Microsoft Copilot’a sormak için de bir yönlendirme yer alıyor.

AI Arama

TV’nize dilediğinizi sorun. Dahili AI sesinizi tanır ve isteklerinize hızlıca kişiselleştirilmiş tavsiyelerle yanıt verir. Microsoft Copilot ile ek sonuçlar ve çözümler de alabilirsiniz.

*AI Arama özelliği 2024 ve sonrasında piyasaya sürülen OLED, QNED, NanoCell ve UHD TV’lerde mevcuttur. 

*ABD ve Kore’de LLM Modeli kullanılmaktadır.

*İnternet bağlantısı gereklidir. 

LG QNED TV ekranında bilim kurgu içeriği oynatılıyor. Ekranda AI Chatbot arayüzü yer alıyor. Kullanıcı, Chatbot’a ekranın çok karanlık olduğuna dair bir mesaj atmış. Chatbot bu soruna çeşitli çözümler önermiş. Sahnenin tamamı ikiye bölünmüş şekilde gösteriliyor. Bir tarafın karanlık, diğer tarafın ise aydınlık olması AI Chatbot’un kullanıcı sorunlarını nasıl otomatik olarak çözdüğünü gösteriyor.

AI Chatbot

AI Sihirli Kumanda aracılığıyla AI Chatbot ile etkileşime geçin, ayar yapılandırmadan sorun gidermeye kadar tüm endişelerinizi giderin. AI kullanıcıların niyetini anlayarak derhal çözüm sunabilir.

*İnternet bağlantısı gereklidir.

*AI Chatbot, yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde mevcuttur.

*AI Chatbot, müşteri hizmetlerine bağlanabilir.

LG TV ekranın önünde LG AI Sihirli Kumanda yer alıyor. Ekranda, kullanıcının arama ve izleme geçmişine dayalı özel anahtar kelimeler içeren, LG AI tarafından kişiselleştirilmiş bir karşılama mesajı yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak AI Konsiyerj işlevine kolaylıkla erişilebileceğini gösteren bir simge ve etiket yer alıyor.

AI Konsiyerj

Uzaktan kumandanızdaki AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak arama ve izleme geçmişinize dayalı kişiselleştirilmiş anahtar sözcük ve tavsiyeler sağlayan AI Konsiyerj’i açabilirsiniz. 

*Desteklenen menü ve uygulamalar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Gösterilen menüler piyasaya sürüldükten sonra değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün saatine göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

AI Resim Sihirbazı kişiselleştirme sürecinden geçen bir kullanıcı görüntüsü. Kullanıcın seçimleri vurgulanarak bir dizi görüntü gösteriliyor. Bir yükleme simgesi beliriyor ve ardından soldan sağa doğru iyileştirilmiş bir manzara görüntüsü gösteriliyor.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Resim Sihirbazı

Gelişmiş algoritmalar 1,6 milyar görüntü olasılığını analiz ederek tercihlerinizi öğrenir. Yaptığınız seçimlere göre TV’niz tamamen size özel kişiselleştirilmiş bir görüntü oluşturur.

AI Ses Sihirbazı kişiselleştirme sürecinden geçen bir kullanıcı görüntüsü. Bir dizi ses klibi simgesi seçiliyor. Bir caz şarkıcısı ile saksafoncu gösteriliyor, kişiselleştirilmiş sesi temsil eden ses dalgaları görselin üzerinden animasyonlu bir şekilde geçiyor.

AI Ses Sihirbazı

Bir dizi ses klibi arasından beğendiğiniz sesleri seçin. AI, 40 milyar parametre arasından tercihlerinize göre ayarlanmış size özel bir ses profili oluşturur.

webOS Yenileme Programı logosu ve adı ile yanında CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree rozeti.

5 yıldır ödüllü webOS Yenileme Programı için yeni güncellemeler

Tüm güncellemeleri alarak en yeni özelliklerin ve yazılımın avantajlarından yararlanın. Siber güvenlik kategorisinde CES Innovation Awards adayı webOS, özel hayatınızı ve verilerinizi güvende tutar.

*webOS Yenileme Programı, 2025 model OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’ler için geçerlidir.

*webOS Yenileme Programı, beş yıl boyunca toplam dört güncellemeyi destekler. Eşik, önceden yüklenmiş webOS sürümüdür. Güncelleme takvimi ay sonundan yıl başlangıcına kadar değişiklik gösterir.

*Güncellemeler ve takvim; bazı özellikler, uygulamalar ve hizmetler için model ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterir.

*Mevcut güncellemeler, 2022 OLED’ler ve 2023 UHD ve üzeri modelleri içerir.

LG AI TV’nin sizin için neler yapabileceğini deneyimleyin!

AI Ses Kimliği

AI Arama

AI Chatbot ve AI Resim/Ses Sihirbazı

AI Konsiyerj

LG Gallery+ ile zevkinize uygun bir alan yaratın

Ekranınızı 100 sanat eseri, sürükleyici manzara ve ortam videoları içeren canlı bir tuvale dönüştürün. Düzenli kitaplık güncellemeleri, TV izlemediğiniz zamanlarda bile ortamınızı zenginleştirir.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ülkeye göre değişebilir.

*Sağlanan içerik değişikliğe tabidir.

Ortamınızı sayısız şekilde kişiselleştirin

İstediğiniz müzik, görsel ve daha fazlası ile ev galerinizi özelleştirin. Mevcut tercihlerinize bağlı olarak TV’nizde ne görüntülemek istediğinizi seçin.

Müzik ve görselleri duygularınızla senkronize edin

Arka plan müziğini görsellerle eşleştirerek ortamın modunu istediğiniz gibi ayarlayın. Önceden ayarlanmış müzikler arasından seçim yapın ve hatta kendi parçalarınızı oynatmak için mobil cihazınızı Bluetooth üzerinden bağlayın.

LG TV’nin, görseller ile senkronize olarak mod müziği çalacak şekilde nasıl ayarlanabileceğine dair anlatım.
Ön planda cep telefonu bulunan duvara monte edilmiş bir LG TV. LG TV’de Google Photos’u kurma işlemi gösteriliyor.

Google Photos’a kolayca erişin ve anılarınızı sergileyin

Telefonunuzu kullanarak Google Photos hesabınızı TV’nize kolayca bağlayın. Kendi fotoğraf kütüphanenizdeki içeriği kullanarak ortamınızı zahmetsizce kişiselleştirin.

*Özellik, Google Photos hesabınızda oturum açtığınızda ve uygulamada en az 10 fotoğrafınız varsa çalışır. 

Bilgi panosu, duvara monte edilmiş bir LG TV üzerinde gösteriliyor. Hava durumu güncellemeleri, spor hatırlatmaları, TV programlayıcısı, Home Hub ve Google Takvimi gibi farklı işlevler gösteriliyor.

Hepsi bir arada kişiselleştirilmiş pano ile güncel kalın

Önemli bilgileri bir bakışta görün. Hava durumu güncellemeleri, spor hatırlatmaları alın, Google Takviminizi görüntüleyin ve hatta Home Hub, görüntüleme rezervasyonlarınız gibi bildirimler ayarlayın.

*Google Takvimine erişim için Google hesabı gerekir.

Akıllı ayarlar ortamınızdaki değişikliklere uyum sağlar

Her Zaman Hazır

TV kapalıyken hem enerji tasarrufu yapabilir hem de seçtiğiniz sanat eserlerinin veya derlenmiş görüntülerinizin keyfini çıkarabilir ve TV’nizi dijital bir tuvale dönüştürebilirsiniz.

AI Parlaklık Kontrolü

TV’nizin dahili sensörleri ışığı algılar ve ekran parlaklığını buna göre ayarlayarak her türlü aydınlatmada optimize edilmiş izleme sağlar.

Hareket Sensörü

Hareket algılama özelliği, TV’nizin yakınında olup olmadığınıza göre modları değiştirerek akıllı tepki vermesini sağlar.

*Parlaklık sensörleri modele göre değişebilir.

*Hareket sensörleri yalnızca M5 ve G5 modellerinde mevcuttur. 

Home Hub özellikli LG TV ekranının önünde TV uzaktan kumandası. Diğer akıllı cihazların tüm işlevleri ve kontrolleri gösterilmektedir.

Home Hub, akıllı eviniz için hepsi bir arada platform

Çeşitli LG ev aletlerini, Google Home cihazlarınız ve daha fazlasıyla beraber sorunsuzca yönetin. Tüm evinizi tek bir kullanımı kolay kontrol panelinden idare etmenin sonsuz rahatlığını deneyimleyin. 

*LG “Matter” Wi-Fi cihazlarını destekler. “Matter” destekli hizmetler ve özellikler bağlı cihazlara göre değişiklik gösterebilir. ThinQ ve Matter için ilk bağlantı, ThinQ mobil uygulaması üzerinden yapılmalıdır.

*Uzaktan kumandasız eller serbest ses işlevi yalnızca alpha 9 AI İşlemci ve alpha 11 AI İşlemci ile kullanılabilir. Ürün ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Ultra Büyük TV

Tüm favori film, spor ve oyunlarınızı LG Ultra Büyük TV’de görüntüleyin. Dev ekranda yüksek çözünürlüğün tadını çıkarın.

Koltukta oturan bir aile ile karşılarında duvara monte edilmiş LG QNED TV görüntüsü. Bir kız çocuğu ekranda gösterilen iki yunusa işaret ediyor.

*QNED70 maksimum 86 inç boyutundadır ve inç değerleri bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Süper İnce Tasarım

İnce tasarım yaşam alanınıza zarif bir dokunuş katar. 

AI Sound Pro ile etkili sonuçlar için ince ses ayarı yapın

*AI Net Ses, Ses Modu menüsünden etkinleştirilmelidir.

*Ses, dinleme ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 

Ses deneyiminizi LG TV ve LG Soundbar ile mükemmelleştirin 

*Soundbar ayrı olarak satın alınabilir. 

*Soundbar Modu Kontrolü modele göre farklılık gösterebilir.

*Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.  

*TV ile uyumlu soundbar modelleri, bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*LG TV uzaktan kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır.

En iyi LG Soundbar ve LG TV çiftini bulun

*Özellikler modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Ayrıntılı teknik bilgiler için lütfen ilgili ürünün sayfasına bakın.

Güçlü Oyun Deneyimi

VRR ile oyun deneyimini zirveye taşıyın. Performansınızı etkileyen gecikmeler olmadan oyunların tadını çıkarın. 

Yarış arabası video oyununu gösteren ekranın önünde oyun kumandası tutan el görüntüsü. Sol üst köşede VRR logosu yer alıyor ve diğer ilgili sertifikalar da görülebiliyor.

*Yalnızca 60 Hz’i destekleyen oyunlar veya PC girişleri ile çalışır. 

Ambiyans FILMMAKER MODE

Çevresel aydınlatmaya uyum sağlayan ve görselleri orijinaline en yakın şekilde tutan Ortam Işığı Dengeleme özellikli FILMMAKER MODE ile sinemayı yönetmenin istediği gibi deneyimleyin.

Kontrol panelinin önünde yer alan bir yönetmen LG QNED TV’de "Dolunay Katilleri" filmini düzenliyor. Görüntünün sol alt kısmında FILMMAKER MODE™ logosu yer alıyor. Görselin altında Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV ve LG Channels logoları yer alıyor.

*Ambiyans FILMMAKER MODE, UHD Alliance, Inc’in ticari markasıdır. 

*Ambiyans FILMMAKER MODE özelliği AppleTV+ ve Amazon Prime video uygulamasında otomatik olarak başlar.

*Bu ürün detay sayfasındaki yukarıdaki görseller sadece temsilidir. Daha doğru bir temsil için galeri görsellerine göz atın.

*Yukarıdaki tüm görseller temsilidir.

*Servis kullanılabilirliği bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterir.

*Kişiselleştirilmiş hizmetler üçüncü taraf uygulamanın politikalarına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 

*AI Sihirli Kumanda'yı TV’nizin ebadına, modeline ve bölgeye bağlı olarak ayrı satın almanız gerekebilir.

Tüm Özellikler

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Müşteri Yorumları

LG Size Özel Seçimler

