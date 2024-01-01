What is a smart TV?

The simple answer is yes. Even if you don’t have the internet you will still be able to watch TV channels through your aerial or cable TV box. However, you won’t be getting the most out of your television as you won’t be able to access smart TV features such as streaming services and applications.

You also won’t be able to stream music, connect with other smart devices or stream games through the Nvidia GeForce, which is compatible with numerous LG smart TVs.