Reward an LG Local Legend
Nominate your LG Local Legend and tell us, in 50 words or less, why they are so amazing.
Then, every week till 28 October 2020, we’ll choose an LG Local Legend who will win one of these four LG Product Prize Packages.
LG Product Prize Packs
Movie Night
- LG CX 55 Inch 4K Smart OLED TV or LG CX 65 Inch 4K Smart OLED TV
- 770W 7.1.4ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar
- LG VELVET Mobile Phone
Kitchen Entertainer
- Side by Side Fridge InstaView, Matte Black Finish or Side by Side Fridge InstaView, Stainless Finish
- QuadWash Dishwasher with TrueSteam
- NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
- LG VELVET Mobile Phone
Home Beautiful
- TWINWash System with LG MiniWasher
- STYLER Steam Clothing Care System
- Powerful Cordless Handstick + Power Drive Mop
- LG VELVET Mobile Phone