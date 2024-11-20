We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. processor Windows 11 Home
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
SYSTEM
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
Nvidia RTX3050 4GB
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
17 Inch
-
Size (cm)
43.18cm
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
350nit / 400nit(VRR)
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe: 1TB
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 (iGPU)
Smart Amp (Max 5W)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM,
Slim Kensington lock
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery
80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 13.5 hr
Video playback: 20 hr
JEITA 2.0: 21 hr
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W 2pole with Power cord, Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
-
weight(kg)
1.350kg
-
weight(lb)
2.98bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.6lbs
COLOUR
-
Colour
- Colour: Obsidian Black
- A part: Mg (Black)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (Black)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
New Wall paper
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
Sync on Mobile
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.