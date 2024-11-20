Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG gram 17" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. processor Windows 11 Home

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 17" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. processor Windows 11 Home

17Z90R-E.AA78A

LG gram 17" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. processor Windows 11 Home

(0)
Front view
All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
    i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    Nvidia RTX3050 4GB

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    17 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    43.18cm

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit / 400nit(VRR)

  • Colour gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
    - NVMe: 1TB

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 (iGPU)
    Smart Amp (Max 5W)

SECURITY

  • Security

    SSD Security, fTPM,
    Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key w/ Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
    (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery

    80 Wh Li-Ion
    MobileMark 2018: 13.5 hr
    Video playback: 20 hr
    JEITA 2.0: 21 hr

ACCESSORY

  • AC Adapter

    - 65W 2pole with Power cord, Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"

  • weight(kg)

    1.350kg

  • weight(lb)

    2.98bs

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60mm

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.5kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.6lbs

COLOUR

  • Colour

    - Colour: Obsidian Black
    - A part: Mg (Black)
    - B part: PC-ABS (Black)
    - C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black)
    - D part: Mg (Black)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

    Yes

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

  • New Wall paper

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

  • Sync on Mobile

    Yes

