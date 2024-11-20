Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG gram Style 14” with 16:10 OLED Display, Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor and Windows 11

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG gram Style 14” with 16:10 OLED Display, Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor and Windows 11

14Z90RS-G.AA74A

LG gram Style 14” with 16:10 OLED Display, Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor and Windows 11

(0)
Front view
LG gram Style Logo.
Start Light with LG gram.
-30 degree side view and half-open LG gram Style Laptop.

Beauty in Design

With subtle variations in colour and tone, the eye-catching cover changes its appearance depending on the angle of the light. Corning® Gorilla® Glass provides a soft touch, while also adding elegance to the overall design. The seamless edges of the touchpad reveal themselves at the touch of a finger.

*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.

OLED Display

Stunning Visuals

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Accurate Colour Reproduction

See vivid details and rich colours on the OLED screen with 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
***DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Smooth and Immersive Viewing

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and 90Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Boost Your Productivity

The WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio display delivers high-quality visuals. The low-reflection panel can adjust to outdoor brightness for ease of viewing*.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

Powerful Performance

LPDDR5 Memory

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors.

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Advanced Cooling.

Advanced Cooling*

Various Ports.

Various Ports

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades.

Wireless Portability

72Wh capacity battery*.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension lets you click in the direction of a second compatible LG display to show content.

Quick Access with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away.
Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Size (Inch)

    14

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (2.2 GHz up to 5.0 GHz, 18MB L3 Cache)

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • weight(kg)

    0.999

  • Resolution

    WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

  • Dimension(inch)

    12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9

  • weight(kg)

    0.999

  • Dimension(inch)

    12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    432 x 262 x 60

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    1.9

  • weight(lb)

    2.2

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    4.2

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    17.1 x 10.4 x 2.4

BATTERY

  • Battery

    72Wh

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Glass, Li-Magnesium, Magnesium, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Aurora White

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (2.2 GHz up to 5.0 GHz, 18MB L3 Cache)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    400nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

  • Contrast

    1,000,000 :1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Panel Multi

    SDC

  • Pol

    Anti Glare Low Refrection

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    90Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

  • Response Time

    0.2ms

  • Size (Inch)

    14

  • Size (cm)

    35.5

SECURITY

  • finger print

    NO

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    Option

  • Slim Kensington lock

    YES

  • SSD Security

    YES

  • Secure mode

    NO

  • HDD Security

    NO

STORAGE

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W

  • AC Adapter type

    USB Type-C (external C to C cable, Wall Type)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

CERTIFIED

  • Certified

    HDR True Black500, SGS, UL

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • LG gram Link

    NO

  • DTS X:Ultra

    NO

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • Intel® Unision

    YES

  • LG Control Center

    NO

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Pen Settings

    NO

  • LG Power Manager

    NO

  • LG Reader Mode

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    YES

  • Quick Share

    NO

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • LG Update Center

    NO

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Nebo for LG

    NO

  • PCmover Professional

    YES

  • Sync on Mobile

    YES

  • Wacom notes

    NO

  • Bamboo Paper

    NO

  • LG Smart Assistant

    YES

  • LG Quick Guide

    NO

  • LG Lively Theme

    YES

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

LED

  • LED

    Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, Webcam

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    1 (USB3.2)

  • USB Type C

    2 (USB4, PD, DP, Thunderbolt™ 4)

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 