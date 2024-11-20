LG UltraPC 16’’ with IPS Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Windows 11 Home

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
16U70R-G.AA53A

Front view

LG UltraPC

Lightweight, portability, powerful.

LG UltraPC 16U70R displays an image of a powerful performance with a large screen.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

16:10 Aspect Ratio See More on Screen

16:10 Aspect Ratio See More on Screen

Immerse yourself with the 16:10 aspect ratio display. Scroll less and spend more time on your hustle.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows a display of UltraPC without screen reflecting.

Anti-glare Screen

Low Reflection in Bright Light

The anti-glare panel helps reduce screen reflections during the day or while using the LG gram outdoors.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Windows 11 user interface

Windows 11 Home (64bit)

LG UltraPC is installed with Windows 11 Home (64bit) to help multi-tasking, gaming and content creation.

AMD CPU

LG UltraPC with AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processor.

Powerful AMD CPU supports powerful performance.

AMD Radeon™ Graphics provides video editing smoothly.

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

With AMD graphics, detailed work on photo and video editing as well as high-definition video viewing and games can be performed smoothly.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows that many works is under operation with UltraPC.

LPDDR4x Dual Channel Memory & Dual NVMe SSD

The fast data transmission speed of LPDDR4x 4266MHz memory and Dual NVMe SSD helps fast performance*.

*Actual performance will vary by model and running programs.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

72Wh Battery with high capacity helps you can keep working outside the office.

Wireless Portability

72Wh battery.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Connectivity Options

USB Type-C™, standard HDMI, USB-A, and Micro SD slots, can be accessed for improved connectivity and productivity.

It shows the side part of the UltraPC.

DTS: X Ultra

Immersive Sound

DTS:X Ultra is 3D audio rendering via speakers or headphones providing a rich, realistic and powerful sound.

DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • Processor

    Ryzen™ 5 7530U (2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache)(2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache)

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

  • SSD

    256GB NVMe M.2(2280)

  • weight(kg)

    1.65

  • Resolution

    WUXGA 1920 x 1200

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon™ Graphics

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 45% (Typical)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64

INFO

  • Product Category

    Ultra PC

  • Year

    Y23

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3

  • weight(kg)

    1.65

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    497 x 319 x 75

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    3.1

  • weight(lb)

    3.52

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    6.83

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.56 x 12.56 x 2.95

BATTERY

  • Battery

    72Wh

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Aluminum, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Charcol Gray

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon™ Graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    Ryzen™ 5 7530U (2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache)(2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 45% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1000:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WUXGA 1920 x 1200

  • Response Time

    30ms(Typical)

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • Size (cm)

    40.6

SECURITY

  • finger print

    NO

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    NO

  • Slim Kensington lock

    YES

  • SSD Security

    YES

  • Secure mode

    NO

  • HDD Security

    NO

STORAGE

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

  • SSD

    256GB NVMe M.2(2280)

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Webcam

    HD Webcam with Dual Mic

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX200 (WiFi-6, 2x2, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W

  • AC Adapter type

    Desktop Type

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    65W 3 pin (Desktop type) + Power cord / Black

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    YES

  • Dolby Atmos

    NO

  • LG gram Link

    NO

  • DTS X:Ultra

    YES

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    NO

  • Intel® Unision

    NO

  • LG Control Center

    NO

  • LG Display Extension

    NO

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    NO

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Pen Settings

    NO

  • LG Power Manager

    NO

  • LG Reader Mode

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    NO

  • Quick Share

    NO

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • LG Update Center

    NO

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Nebo for LG

    NO

  • PCmover Professional

    YES

  • Sync on Mobile

    NO

  • Wacom notes

    NO

  • Bamboo Paper

    NO

  • LG Smart Assistant

    YES

  • LG Quick Guide

    NO

  • LG Lively Theme

    NO

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)

LED

  • LED

    PWR, DC-In, Webcam

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling System

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    2 (USB3.2)

  • USB Type C

    1 (USB3.2)

  • HDMI

    2

  • DC-in

    YES

