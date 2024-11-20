We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraPC 16’’ with IPS Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Windows 11 Home
LG UltraPC
LG UltraPC 16U70R displays an image of a powerful performance with a large screen.
AMD CPU
Powerful AMD CPU supports powerful performance.
*Actual performance will vary by model and running programs.
Connectivity Options
It shows the side part of the UltraPC.
Immersive Sound
DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Processor
Ryzen™ 5 7530U (2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache)(2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache)
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
SSD
256GB NVMe M.2(2280)
-
weight(kg)
1.65
-
Resolution
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Graphic
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
-
Color gamut
NTSC 45% (Typical)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
Ultra PC
-
Year
Y23
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3
-
weight(kg)
1.65
-
Dimension(inch)
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
497 x 319 x 75
-
Shipping weight(kg)
3.1
-
weight(lb)
3.52
-
Shipping weight(lb)
6.83
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.56 x 12.56 x 2.95
BATTERY
-
Battery
72Wh
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Aluminum, PC-ABS
-
Color
Charcol Gray
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
Ryzen™ 5 7530U (2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache)(2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache)
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
300nit
-
Color gamut
NTSC 45% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1000:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Response Time
30ms(Typical)
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Size (cm)
40.6
SECURITY
-
finger print
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
YES
-
SSD Security
YES
-
Secure mode
NO
-
HDD Security
NO
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
256GB NVMe M.2(2280)
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
HD Webcam with Dual Mic
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX200 (WiFi-6, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
Desktop Type
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
65W 3 pin (Desktop type) + Power cord / Black
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
YES
-
Dolby Atmos
NO
-
LG gram Link
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
NO
-
Intel® Unision
NO
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
NO
-
Quick Share
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
NO
-
Wacom notes
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant
YES
-
LG Quick Guide
NO
-
LG Lively Theme
NO
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)
LED
-
LED
PWR, DC-In, Webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling System
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
2 (USB3.2)
-
USB Type C
1 (USB3.2)
-
HDMI
2
-
DC-in
YES
