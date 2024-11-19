Must-Have Travel Gadgets for Tech-Forward Journeys

1 LG TONE Free app required to use feature.

2 AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.

3 Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation. UV LED function works only when the charging case is closed and is at more than 40% battery capacity. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.

4 Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

5 The battery run time applies when the volume is at 50% and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.

6 *MIL-STD-810 standard testing and verification by KOLAS accredited Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019): Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Test duration for 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z) while the unit is turned OFF. Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Test duration of 15 minutes at a drip rate of more than 280L/m3/h while the unit is in operation. High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC. Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, Functional Shock. Repeated test shock at different test direction 18 times. Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure 1. Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water. Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7. Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl) and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry). Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure 1, Blowing Dust. Tested using MIL-STD-810F/G dust less than 150 microns for a total of 15hr (exposure facing the front of the item).

7 IP67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust tight and water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.

8 Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019): Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4, procedure 1. Packaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z-axis) while the unit is turned OFF. High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, while the briefcase open.

Procedure I: Total test duration of 168 hours, 7 cycles at 30-63oC. Procedure II: Total Test Duration of of 72 hours, 3 cycles at 30-43oC. Low Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 502.7 while the briefcase open. Procedure I: Total test duration of 24 hours at-25oC.

Procedure II: Total Test Duration of of 24 hours at -21oC. Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis). Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust. Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr while the product case is open. Low Pressure (Altitude): Tested in accordance with method 500.6, procedure I and II while the briefcase is open. Each test has a duration of 1 hour at 23oC.

9 Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.

10 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

11 Must be enabled via screen settings.