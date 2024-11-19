We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Experience
Must-Have Travel Gadgets for Tech-Forward Journeys
Discover LG's top travel gadgets for tech-savvy travellers. Get tips on must-have gear like lightweight laptops and travel monitors for your next adventure!
Traveling offers a range of experiences, from city breaks and tropical beaches to alpine and jungle adventures, creating lasting memories. However, it can sometimes be stressful. Having the right travel gadgets, such as noise-cancelling earbuds, a portable speaker, a streaming device for entertainment during long journeys, or a lightweight laptop for remote work, can greatly enhance your travel experience. These best travel gadgets are indispensable for tech-savvy travellers who want to make the most of their journeys.
Discover our guide to the best LG travel gadgets available for seamless travel, including:
- Elevate your sound experience with wireless noise-cancelling earbuds
- Make your sound go the distance with a portable travel speaker
- Enjoy on-the-go entertainment and work with a travel monitor
- Work and play from anywhere with an ultralightweight laptop
- Essential travel tips to make the most of your must-have travel gear while traveling
Must-Have Travel Gear for Tech-Savvy Adventurers
Whether you're a digital nomad, remote worker, or just looking to stay connected, this lineup of must-have travel gear will keep you fully charged and entertained no matter where your travels take you. Noise-cancelling earbuds, portable travel speakers, lightweight laptops, and travel monitors are just a few of the modern road trip necessities for tech-savvy travellers.
Noise Cancelling Earbuds: LG Tone Free T90S
When it comes to must-have travel technology, the perfect set of noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds is non-negotiable.
For tech-savvy travellers, a great pair of noise-cancelling earbuds is an absolute must. The LG TONE Free T90S earbuds are the perfect portable audio companion. These Bluetooth, cord-free buds block out distracting sounds with improved Active Noise Cancellation – ideal for noisy travel environments like airports or city streets.
But the T90S does more than just cancel noise. Ambient Mode lets important announcements or conversations come through clearly with a tap.1 The buds also provide immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound with head tracking for an ultra-realistic listening experience. Dolby Head Tracking™ finds the location of the sound as you turn your head, recalibrating to enable a more spatial sound experience, resulting in immersive audio, making them a perfect choice for tech-savvy travellers.
What distinguishes these earbuds is their exclusive Plug & Play functionality, enabling effortless switching between wired and wireless modes for unparalleled versatility. Even in environments without Bluetooth support, you can easily connect the charging case to any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack using the included USB-C to AUX cable, seamlessly transmitting audio to your earbuds.2 Additionally, the innovative UVNano function sanitises the speaker mesh in the earbuds, assisting hygiene on the go.3
Crafted from lightweight, durable graphene, the T90S stays comfortable for all-day wear without compromising audio quality. And the wireless charging case provides up to 27 hours of play time from a single charge.4 With features geared for travellers, LG's TONE Free earbuds let you enjoy your music, movies, and calls no matter where you roam.
Portable Speakers: LG XBOOM Go XG2T
Whether you're backpacking through Europe or lounging on a tropical island, taking a portable travel speaker on your journey can add an extra element of enjoyment to your adventure.
The LG XBOOM Go XG2T is the ultimate portable travel speaker. Thanks to its long-lasting battery life, the speaker offers up to 10 hours of playtime.5 You can take powerful sound with you on the go, wherever your journey may take you next.
The XBOOM Go XG2T’s Adjustable Cord makes transporting your speaker a breeze. The cord securely fastens the speaker to just about any outdoor equipment like backpacks, bike handles and tent poles. So, when setting out for the great outdoors, your music is geared for the journey.
The LG XBOOM Go XG2T portable speaker also boasts military-grade strength and durability, meaning you can worry less about it getting damaged in your suitcase or backpack along the way. This also makes it the perfect portable speaker for any outdoor occasion, as the LG XBOOM Go XG2T portable speaker has passed seven military standard tests6 and has an IP67 rating, making it dust proof and water resistant.7
Portable Screens: LG StanbyME Go
Portable screens are great travel gadgets for keeping yourself entertained on a long flight, train journey, or while waiting at an airport. Portable travel screens are incredibly versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes while traveling. From entertainment, like watching films and TV shows or playing games, to being the ultimate remote working companion, these travel screens are essential for any tech-savvy traveller.
The LG StanbyME Go Portable Screen is the ultimate travel companion. This 27-inch touchscreen display is built into a briefcase, making it easy to move and store, and the perfect travel screen for on-the-go entertainment. The case itself has passed military-grade testing, meaning this portable can withstand average bumps and thumps.8
Experience cinematic immersion on the go with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, transforming any location into a private cinema for streaming movies, even while traveling.9 Moreover, no matter where your travels take you, the LG StanbyME Go’s built-in battery lasts up to 3 hours, letting you enjoy movies, games, and more.10
The LG StanbyME Go is also a great travel gadget because of its Auto Brightness Control, making it the perfect indoor-outdoor portable screen. Whether you’re winding down at night after a long day of exploring a new city, or using it on a sunny beach, the screen will automatically adjust its brightness in line with your surroundings.11
Lightweight Laptops: LG gram 2in1
When it comes to travel gadgets, lightweight and portable are essential. Compact yet durable, the LG gram 2-in-1 is the ideal travel laptop, allowing you to work from anywhere.
The LG gram 2-in-1 comes in 16” screen size and is ultralightweight, helping stay within strict airline weight restrictions. Travelling often involves a lot of walking, so a lightweight laptop is not only more convenient for storing in a backpack, but it also helps to avoid any physical strain from lugging around a heavier model.
Despite its ultralight and compact exterior, the LG gram 2-in-1 boasts powerful Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors, ensuring you don’t have to sacrifice performance for size. This small but mighty laptop also has a high-capacity battery that can last up to 18.5 hours, making it an essential gadget for travellers.
The LG gram 2-in-1 ultralightweight laptop features a 360˚ Touch Display. Simply flip the 360˚ hinge to switch from a laptop to a tablet, and everything in between. The gram's versatility doesn't stop there; it also comes with a Wacom Active 2.0 x LG Stylus Pen, great for taking notes, sketching landscapes, or working on creative projects during long transit days.
Essential Travel Tech Tips
Now that you’re fully equipped with the best in LG’s gadgets for hassle-free travel, here are some tips to use them most effectively:
Road trip Essentials: Power and Connectivity
Portable Chargers
Although devices like the LG StanbyMe Go, LG gram 2-in-1, and TONE Free earbuds have a long battery life, carrying a portable charger ensures you're never caught without power. Your gadgets aren’t just for entertainment; they can contain important documents like booking confirmations, tickets, or visas. They are also communication devices, so having a portable charger is a must.
Universal Adapters
Another must-have travel accessory is a universal travel adapter. Different countries use different types of plugs and power outlets, so having a universal travel adapter ensures that you can charge your devices anywhere in the world.
Organisation and Security on The Go
Travel Organisers
Using tech-friendly travel organisers can make your trip more seamless. Organisers for your electronics or cables are great for efficient packing, especially if you’re backpacking or using smaller carry-on luggage. Travel-friendly sleeves and cases for your portable screens, laptops, or earphones protect your devices while traveling.
Digital Security while Travelling
When working remotely or accessing sensitive info while traveling, data security is paramount. LG gram laptops include innovative privacy and protection features perfect for digital nomads.
The laptop protection suite helps safeguard against visual hacking with multi-layered defences. Presence Detection automatically turns off the display when you walk away, preventing prying eyes. Smart Display blurs the screen when you look away, while Privacy Alert warns you if someone is attempting to snoop over your shoulder. Privacy Guard completely obscures your screen if visual hacking is detected.
LG gram also includes a fingerprint reader for biometric security, ensuring only you can access the device and your data. For extra physical protection, the Kensington lock slot lets you secure the laptop when stepping away at airports, hotels, or cafes.
With this comprehensive suite of security utilities, LG gram gives mobile professionals and frequent travellers confidence that their digital lives stay private no matter where they roam. You can work on sensitive projects or access personal accounts worry-free.
Discover the Best in LG’s Travel Gadgets for Your Next Adventure
Explore LG's full range of cutting-edge technology and appliances designed to enhance your travel experience. From the noise-cancelling LG TONE Free T90 earbuds and the LG StanbyME Go's portable movie capabilities to the flexible, ultra-transportable LG gram 2-in-1 laptop and the durable, water-resistant LG XBOOM XG8T portable speaker, LG has everything you need to make your journey smoother and more memorable.
1 LG TONE Free app required to use feature.
2 AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.
3 Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation. UV LED function works only when the charging case is closed and is at more than 40% battery capacity. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.
4 Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
5 The battery run time applies when the volume is at 50% and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.
6 *MIL-STD-810 standard testing and verification by KOLAS accredited Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019): Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Test duration for 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z) while the unit is turned OFF. Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Test duration of 15 minutes at a drip rate of more than 280L/m3/h while the unit is in operation. High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC. Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, Functional Shock. Repeated test shock at different test direction 18 times. Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure 1. Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water. Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7. Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl) and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry). Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure 1, Blowing Dust. Tested using MIL-STD-810F/G dust less than 150 microns for a total of 15hr (exposure facing the front of the item).
7 IP67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust tight and water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.
8 Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019): Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4, procedure 1. Packaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z-axis) while the unit is turned OFF. High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, while the briefcase open.
Procedure I: Total test duration of 168 hours, 7 cycles at 30-63oC. Procedure II: Total Test Duration of of 72 hours, 3 cycles at 30-43oC. Low Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 502.7 while the briefcase open. Procedure I: Total test duration of 24 hours at-25oC.
Procedure II: Total Test Duration of of 24 hours at -21oC. Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis). Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust. Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr while the product case is open. Low Pressure (Altitude): Tested in accordance with method 500.6, procedure I and II while the briefcase is open. Each test has a duration of 1 hour at 23oC.
9 Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.
10 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
11 Must be enabled via screen settings.