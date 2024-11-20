Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed in the centre of living room, which is decorated with white marble and the colour of classic blue. LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed in the centre of living room, which is decorated with white marble and the colour of classic blue.

Classic blue meets
innovative design

LG SIGNATURE celebrates Pantone's 2020 Colour of the Year, Classic Blue, by showcasing the resilience, confidence and connection of these two iconic brands.

Timeless and enduring, Pantone's 2020 Colour of the Year – Classic Blue – emits feelings of resilience, confidence and connection. After a challenging year, the strength of this colour reflects the stamina of our society: robust, collected and allied. This approach is mirrored at LG SIGNATURE, developing modern, purposeful products with style and function. LG SIGNATURE's designs are made to compliment the space, lifestyle and tone of your environment.

There is a blue couch in front of a wall of the colour of classic blue.

The art of selecting a Pantone Colour of the Year is a long and thoughtful process, considering micro lifestyle and industry trends, cultural movements and technology. This annual practice sets a tone for the year, and in this case, a resilient and robust blue could not have been more appropriate. Simple and elegant yet bold and dramatic, the reassuring blue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation, a philosophy that is echoed in LG SIGNATURE's reliable, cutting-edge technology and undeniable design.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed in the centre of living room, which is decorated with white marble and the colour of classic blue.

White and blue will never go out of style, but this timeless interior has been updated for modern lifestyles with LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K. It boasts the power of SELF-LIT pixels to showcase the deepest, richest hues. Situated in the centre of the Classic Blue walls and floor-to-ceiling windows, the slim-line art furniture stand blends naturally into the room, creating the illusion of a floating screen in the middle of this design-conscious space.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is placed in the kitchen, which is decorated with white marble and the colour of classic blue.

Cool, calm and collected is everything we aspire to be in the kitchen, which is why Classic Blue has been used on the cabinets and island to emit a sense of stillness. The glossy marble floor contrasts the matte blue wood, yet the eye is drawn to the Textured Steel façade of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. With temperature control to keep fluctuation within 0.5°C for optimal wine storage, the Wine Cellar also showcases a unique glass frontage, which can be illuminated with two quick knocks to see inside without opening the door.

LG SIGNATURE TWINWash Washer Dryer Combo is placed in the laundry room, which is decorated with white marble and the colour of classic blue.

The white enamel top and front surfaces of the LG SIGNATURE TWINWash® Washer Dryer Combo stands out amongst the classic blue woodwork and mosaic marble floor, yet the reduced noise and vibration maintain the bathroom's ambience. The Dual Control means you can wash two loads at once, making this timeless design piece as functional as it is beautiful.

The iconic Pantone brand is synonymous with innovation and design, which inspired LG SIGNATURE to create these stunning spaces to celebrate the Colour of the Year, Classic Blue. With a focus on trend forecasting, lifestyle adjustments and the latest technology, the Pantone ethos goes hand-in-hand with LG SIGNATURE's belief in state-of-the-art technology entwined with award-winning design.

