Step 1



Place the onion, butter and oil in a 1.5L (6 cups) microwave-safe bowl. Manual Cook on 100% for 20 minutes, stirring often, until the onion is golden and caramelised. Check the onions regularly towards the end of cooking to ensure they don’t burn. Step 2



Add the flour to the onions and stir well. Stir in the wine then stir in the stock. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes. Step 3



Place the bread on top of the soup and sprinkle with the cheese. Manual Cook on 70% for 3 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Step 4



Divide the soup and bread among serving bowls. Sprinkle with extra rosemary to serve.