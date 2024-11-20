We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” Full HD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™ and RJ45
27” Full HD IPS display
Accurate colour at wide angles
LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide accurate colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A workspace on a desk with a monitor and document holder.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Productivity
27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS
100Hz refresh rate
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Usability
LG Switch app
Built-in power and speakers
USB Type-C™ (PD 65W) / RJ45
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
Versatile business monitors for various workspaces
This versatile monitor with its clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design, is suitable for workspaces such as offices, public institutions, and customer service operations.
Integrated power module
Fully utilise your desk space
By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and less cluttered layout. This allows for better space utilisation and organisation, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
USB Type-C™
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.
To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Multi ports
A variety of interfaces
This monitor offers multiple ports so that you can connect numerous devices for an efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
USB-C and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
^This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.
To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.
Ergonomic design
Comfortable workstation
This monitor supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment options to make a comfortable workstation for those who spend extended hours in front of monitors.
Visual comfort
Above features may vary depending on real user conditions.
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Advanced management for monitors
LG business monitors offer CLI (Command Line Interface), a software for efficient device management. IT managers can update firmware and adjust settings like video mode, brightness, and response time in batches via the server program.
CLI (Command Line Interface) functionality is available only for features supported by the purchased monitor, and the supported feature scope may vary depending on the model.
Better life for All
This monitor complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
910:1
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
68.6cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
YES(FHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1
-
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920X1080 @100Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
2W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
721*189*547
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.7x538x250(Up Height)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.7x364.1x50.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.7kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.8kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2kg
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y24
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
DC Output
20.5V/6.5A
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Screw, Cable Holder
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
