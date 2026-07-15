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LG UltraGear™ 27 Inch 180Hz 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 27G810A with Dual-Mode, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1

LG UltraGear™ 27 Inch 180Hz 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 27G810A with Dual-Mode, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1

27G810A-B
Front view of LG UltraGear™ 27 Inch 180Hz 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 27G810A with Dual-Mode, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1 27G810A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
'+30 degree swivel monitor top view
'-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
Front view of LG UltraGear™ 27 Inch 180Hz 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 27G810A with Dual-Mode, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1 27G810A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
'+30 degree swivel monitor top view
'-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 180Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
More
Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G810a gaming monitor.

27-inch 4K 180Hz IPS Gaming Monitor with Dual-Mode

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A: top-left shows a fantasy battlefield with the text “27″ 4K UHD 3840 × 2160”; top-right depicts armored sci-fi warriors over “DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; bottom-left combines racing and fantasy scenes under “Dual-Mode 4K UHD 180 Hz – FHD 360 Hz”; bottom-center features a spacecraft above Earth beside “1 ms (GtG)”; bottom-right presents a close-up of an HDMI 2.1 cable.
The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.
Hero banner for the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A: a fantasy warrior on horseback approaches sunlit ruins framed by a dark forest. Headline reads “Dominate with the ideal size,” followed by body copy about 4K clarity and Dual-Mode speeds. Overlay in the corner lists key specs “27″ | 4K UHD | 180 Hz.”

Dominate with the ideal size

Our 27-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution delivers native 4K UHD clarity right out of the box. When you crave extra speed, switch on Dual-Mode: enjoy 4K at 180 Hz for balanced detail and fluidity, or jump to Full HD at 360 Hz for maximum frame pacing—all sustained by a 1ms GtG response that keeps every motion razor-sharp.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Immerse in true colours, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, DCI-P3 95% coverage, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Dual-Mode with selectable options
switches between 360Hz - 180Hz

With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between 4K UHD 180Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 360Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favourite screen size among two refresh rate (180Hz, 360Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimising gameplay across all genres.

Knight and race car showcasing 180Hz 4K UHD and 360Hz FHD.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

Headset not included, requires separate purchase.

Compact and sleek

Experience our hexagon lighting and virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

 -30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 21°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

130mm

Bi-directional Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Bi-direction

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1

with DSC

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x534.5x220(UP) / 613.5x404.5x220(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    691 x 168 x 523

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.4kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.9kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.9kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    Yes

What people are saying

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LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

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Frequently Asked Questions
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Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

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Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 