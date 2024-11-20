We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Home Theatre System with 850W Total RMS Power
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
141W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
141W
-
Power Output - Rear
141W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
145W (Passive)
-
Speaker Type
Tall Boy
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
Jpeg
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (Bypass)
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
-
FM Tuner Range (100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (N/A for NTFS)
-
1080P (Up-conversion)
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Setup
Yes
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Composite
Yes (1 - Out)
-
Component
Yes (1 - Out)
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
-
Optical In
Yes (1)
-
Audio In (Portable In)
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (1)
-
Composite Lead
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
360x60x297mm
-
Front Speaker
250x1100x250mm
-
Center Speaker
300x88x64mm
-
Rear Speaker
250x1100x250mm
-
Subwoofer
133x352x325mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
