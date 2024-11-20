We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
320W 2.1ch Sound Bar
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Output Power - Front
60W x 2 (2-way (Woofer + Tweeter))
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
200W (Active)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
-
Audio Channels
2.1
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
USB Music File Support
MP3/WMA/OGG/FLAC/WAV
-
Loudness
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay
Yes (0-300ms)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Standard
Yes
-
Flat
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Boost
Yes
-
Treble/Bass
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Wireless Subwoofer
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Wireless Sound Sync (LG TV)
Yes (Volume, Mute) (Magic Remote required to enable this feature.)
-
Portable Input
Yes (Cable not supplied.)
-
Smart Phone Remote Control App
Compatible ('Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0.3 and onwards).)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth® 4.0)
-
Bluetooth® Multi-Device Pairing
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously) (Requires Music Flow Bluetooth App on compatible Android device to enable this feature.)
-
Bluetooth® Standby Wakeup
Yes (Requires Music Flow Bluetooth App on compatible Android device to enable this feature.)
-
Standby 3D Video Signal Pass-Through
Yes
-
Standby HDMI Pass Through
Yes
-
Universal TV Remote Compatible
Yes (Volume and Mute controls can be controlled from other brand TV remotes. See product Operating Manual for more details.)
-
LED Display Screen
Yes (Dimmable)
-
Ext. HDD Playback
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Audio Input (Portable In)
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Input (Optical)
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
890mm x 51mm x 85mm
-
Main Unit with feet attached (WxHxD)
890mm x 68mm x 85mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 390mm x 261mm
-
Weight (Main Unit)
2.8kg
-
Weight (Subwoofer)
5.6kg
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes (2)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Table Stands (Detachable Feet)
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
WARRANTY
-
1 Year Warranty - Parts & Labour
Yes
