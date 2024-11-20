We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" (80cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
32" (80cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
3D Built In
Yes
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
TruMotion 100Hz
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Glasses
4 Pairs Included
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
7 Modes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Optimiser
3 Modes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Cinema 3D
Yes
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Compatible
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Dual Play
Compatible
-
Intel Wireless Display
Yes (Wi-Fi dongle (AN-WF100) is required for wireless access and will need to be purchased separately)
-
USB 2.0
Yes Movie (DivX) HD, Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
WiFi
Compatible (Wi-Fi dongle (AN-WF100) is required for wireless access and will need to be purchased separately)
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR) Function
Compatible (USB storage device is required and will need to be purchased separately)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI In v1.4
Yes (4) HDMI
-
USB 2.0
Yes (3)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
746mm x 527mm x 204mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
746mm x 462mm x 35.5mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
9.7kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
8.3kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
