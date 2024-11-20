We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" (152cm) Full HD 3D Plasma TV
All Spec
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Active Shutter
-
3D Glasses
AG-S350 (1 pair included)
-
3D Emitter
Bluetooth type built-in
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
7 Modes
-
Speaker Type
1 way - 2 speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (2) HDMI (incl 1 x ARC)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1386.8x906x346mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1386.8x827.2x53mm
-
VESA Size
600mm x 400mm
-
Matching Wall Bracket (Sold Separately)
PSW600B
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
36.4kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
38.9kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV (1 Year Parts & Labour), Accessory (1 Year Parts & Labour)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Intel Wireless Display
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes Movie (DivX) HD, Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR) Function
Compatible (USB storage device is required and will need to be purchased separately)
-
Photo Mode
Yes
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
60" (152cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
3D Built In
Yes
-
600Hz Max Sub-field Driving
Yes (600Hz MAX)
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.