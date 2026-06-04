About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

32 inch LG HD LB65 Smart TV 2026

32 inch LG HD LB65 Smart TV 2026

32LB655BPSA
Front view of 32 inch LG HD LB65 Smart TV 2026 32LB655BPSA
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV shown in front and side views highlights a 32-inch display with a 719 mm-wide screen, 430 mm screen height, 456 mm height with stand, a 71 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 589 by 180 mm.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV highlights HDR10 Pro through a split scenic lake-and-mountain image, comparing SDR with HDR10 Pro to reveal brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more refined contrast.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Dynamic Tone Mapping enhances a forest bear scene by analyzing tonal curves frame by frame, delivering richer textures with improved color contrast and visual clarity.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Virtual 9.1.2 by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, with multi-directional sound spreading through the room to enhance immersion throughout the space.
LG Shield, applied toLG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
Front view of 32 inch LG HD LB65 Smart TV 2026 32LB655BPSA
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV shown in front and side views highlights a 32-inch display with a 719 mm-wide screen, 430 mm screen height, 456 mm height with stand, a 71 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 589 by 180 mm.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV highlights HDR10 Pro through a split scenic lake-and-mountain image, comparing SDR with HDR10 Pro to reveal brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more refined contrast.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Dynamic Tone Mapping enhances a forest bear scene by analyzing tonal curves frame by frame, delivering richer textures with improved color contrast and visual clarity.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Virtual 9.1.2 by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, with multi-directional sound spreading through the room to enhance immersion throughout the space.
LG Shield, applied toLG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.

Key Features

  • Breathtaking contrast, brightness and clarity with HDR10 Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping.
  • Immerse yourself in enhanced sound, powered by alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9.
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.⁺
  • Access over 150 free live and on demand channels through LG Channels.^
  • Security updates received until 31 December 2030.
More

Why LG SMART TV?

LG SMART TV AI LB65’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

LG SMART TV AI LB65 with Virtual 9.1.2 by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, surrounding the room with multi-directional sound for a deeply immersive experience.

AI Sound Pro - Virtual 9.1.2 Ch

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

LG SMART TV AI LB65 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG SMART TV AI LB65 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG SMART TV AI LB65 with LG Channels offers endless free entertainment, including live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content, with direct access to a wide range of viewing options.

LG Channels - 150+ FREE Channels^

HDR10 Pro

Expertly enhanced picture

HDR10 Pro automatically adjusts brightness to improve the contrast and clarity of what you watch, frame by frame.*

LG SMART TV AI LB65 highlights HDR10 Pro through a split scenic lake-and-mountain image, comparing SDR with HDR10 Pro to reveal brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more refined contrast.

LG SMART TV AI LB65 highlights HDR10 Pro through a split scenic lake-and-mountain image, comparing SDR with HDR10 Pro to reveal brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more refined contrast.

*High Dynamic Range content required for this function.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

Immerse yourself in enhanced sound

Enjoy stunning sound, intelligently boosted by the alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9.*

LG SMART TV AI LB65’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

LG SMART TV AI LB65’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

*Sound quality dependent on source material.

Why LG AI TV?

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Contrast, bold and boosted

Dynamic Tone Mapping analyses each frame of HDR content and adjusts tonal curves to deliver enhanced colour and contrast.*

LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Dynamic Tone Mapping enhances a forest bear scene by analyzing tonal curves frame by frame, delivering richer textures with improved color contrast and visual clarity.

*High Dynamic Range content required for this function.

Virtual 9.1.2 Ch

Stunning virtual surround sound

Feel surrounded by sound. Virtual 9.1.2 Ch generates multi-dimensional audio effects, helping to heighten your senses through deep immersion.

LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Virtual 9.1.2 Ch by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, surrounding the room with multi-directional sound for a deeply immersive experience.

Fast, easy searching with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Find content and web information fast, with AI-powered search. Simply say what you're looking for, select your preferred AI model, and access a wide range of relevant results delivered by multiple connected AIs.

Your personal content curator

Thriller, rom-com, action or drama. Your past voice searches help your LG TV recommend new shows and movies to watch.* 

Your TV, your way

Find what matters to you, all in the one place. With your Voice ID account set up, your LG TV can identify your speech through the remote and take you straight to your My Page, where calendar, weather and content and recommendations are curated around you.*

Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with AI Chatbot displays an on-screen message that identifies a sudden power-off issue and offers a solution before user input, demonstrating proactive AI detection and guidance through the TV interface.

LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with AI Chatbot displays an on-screen message that identifies a sudden power-off issue and offers a solution before user input, demonstrating proactive AI detection and guidance through the TV interface.

AI Chatbot

Turn convenience up a notch

Get smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily. Activate the AI Chatbot button on your remote to begin, then ask away.*

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Protection, built in

Enjoy enhanced security features including network encryption, digital signatures and multi-layer protection, supported by updates over 5 years via the webOS Re:New program.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date through handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over 5 years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

What you want, right at your fingertips. Access and command AI features via dedicated buttons or voice commands, jump into your favourite app via a hotkey, and use the scroll wheel to make content searches fast and fun.*

LG SMART TV AI LB65 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

LG Channels

Stream over 150 channels. Free.

Experience a world of entertainment on LG Channels. Discover more than 150 FREE channels of content, from sports, lifestyle, pop culture, music and more. On LG TV, there’s plenty for everyone.^

^Internet connection will be required to access LG Channels. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Channels are subject to change at any time without notice. Some channels may be ad supported.

LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your convenient smart home platform

Connect and control your smart devices with ease. Beyond screen sharing and streaming, Home Hub lets you manage compatible Matter IoT devices from Google Home and ThinQ from one intuitive platform.*

*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2026/

Shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts so you don't miss a moment

Set a sports alert for your favourite team and get reminders about upcoming games, alerts about goals and final scores as they happen, even when you're watching other content.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Adaptor

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096770559

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    2ea (supports eARC)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    100 x 100

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    3.6

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    3.5

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    589 x 180

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    719 x 456 x 180

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    719 x 430 x 71

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    798 x 520 x 112

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    5.3

GAMING

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Where to buy

Find a retailer.
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 