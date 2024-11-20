Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UHD TV UR80 65 inch 4K Smart TV with Al Sound Pro

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

65UR8050PSB

65UR8050PSB

LG UHD TV UR80 65 inch 4K Smart TV with Al Sound Pro

(6)
A front view of the LG UHD TV
The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.



Big Screen UHD TVs

Capture all the Detail LG UHD TV features stunning 4K picture quality to make every viewing unforgettable.

α5 Al Processor 4K Gen

Take Charge of Quality

Our most advanced processor yet, the α5 Al Processor 4K Gen6, delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences.

 

The chipset appears to be activated.

*86" UR8O feature α7 Al Processor 4K Gen6.

Al Sound Pro

Hear amazing sound

Al Sound Pro virtually mixes TV sound to create the effect of surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

*Sound quality dependant on source material.

Al Brightness Control

Smarter Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, for optimal viewing in almost any setting.
A UHD TV mount on wall behind a tabe with zen style setting.
Ultra-large Screen

When we said big, we meant it

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant colour on an ultra-large screen.*

*Picture quality of upscaled content will vary depending on the quality of source content resolution.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functionality

Maximise your smart TV viewing experience. Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like the All New Home help ensure a fast, intuitive viewing experience.*

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updated as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

Home Cinema Experience

Spellbinding cinema

Ultra-vivid picture quality plus enveloping spatial sound and a vast library of streaming entertainment combine for sensational home cinema.

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updated as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

a black basic image

The No.1 CHOICE for Australia's Best TV Brand

LG Awarded Australia's Best TV Brand in 2022 by CHOICE.
Powerful Gameplay

Unlock gaming greatness

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.
a black basic image
Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Gaming Central

Game Optimiser keeps all your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu, while the Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
a black basic image
Try The LG

Sound Bar Selector

Match the best LG Sound Bar to your LG TV for an immersive Home Entertainment experience. 2022/23 Sound Bar and TV models only.
Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    21.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1454 x 906 x 269

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1201 x 269

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    21.4

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    21.7

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    27.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

