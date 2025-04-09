We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75 - 77 inch LG UHD 4K TV
Discover the power of LG 4K UHD TVs, delivering stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp, vivid picture quality. With AI TV technology built in, enjoy a seamless, intelligent viewing experience powered by our advanced processors. Offering crisp visuals, reliable audio, and smart controls, shop from a range of 4K Smart TV and UHD TVs, designed to upgrade your living room today. Whether OLED, OLED evo, QNED, 4K UHD or NanoCell TV - you will experience outstanding picture quality and sound.
FAQs
What is 4K TV?
A 4K TV delivers 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, packing about 8.3 million pixels into the screen. That means sharper images, detailed pictures, and a more immersive experience than FHD TVs, especially on larger displays.
For movies, sports, and gaming, 4K makes everything clearer and more detailed. Plus, with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video offering a wide range of 4K content, there’s always something stunning to watch.
What are the best LG 4K TVs?
Some of the best 4K TVs from LG are:
LG G5 OLED (2025)
With enhanced AI deep learning and advanced light-boosting algorithms, the Alpha11 AI Processor 4K Gen2 analyses the scene in real time, optimising colours and brightness for a more vibrant display. It also performs 4K AI Super Upscaling, delivering enhanced visuals on streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+.
LG C5 OLED (2025)
Powered by the Alpha9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, this TV refines every scene with AI Super Upscaling, reducing noise and enhancing resolution for a smoother, more lifelike picture.
LG QNED86 (2025)
Premium LED TV powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2. webOS 25 offers a user-friendly smart TV experience, while advanced local dimming improves contrast within a sleek design.
What’s available in 4K?
Wide ranges of 4K content are available across various streaming platforms, digital rentals, and complimentary services. Some popular streaming options are Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+. These platforms all offer a selection of 4K movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals.
What’s the best distance to sit from a 4K TV?
Here’s a guide for the ideal viewing distance to enhance your experience with a 4K TV.
- 32 inches 4K TV: 1.4 m
- 40 inches 4K TV: 1.7 m
- 42 inches 4K TV: 1.8 m
- 43 inches 4K TV: 1.8 m
- 48 inches 4K TV: 2 m
- 49 inches 4K TV: 2 m
- 55 inches 4K TV: 2.4 m
- 60 inches 4K TV: 2.6 m
- 65 inches 4K TV: 2.8 m
- 70 inches 4K TV: 3.0 m
- 75 inches 4K TV: 3.0 m
- 86 inches 4K TV: 3.6 m
What to look for when buying 4K TV?
Here are some key factors to consider when choosing a 4K TV:
Resolution & Picture Quality
Ensure the TV has 4K resolution for sharper and more detailed images. LG OLED TVs offer incredible contrast and colour accuracy, with perfect blacks and exceptional viewing angles.
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR support enhances contrast and colour accuracy. Standard HDR formats include HDR10 Pro and Dolby Vision, providing more realistic visuals.
Smart TV Features
Ensure the TV has a user-friendly and innovative platform that provides access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and others. LG webOS 25 provides intuitive AI-powered content search, voice recognition, and personalised recommendations tailored to viewing habits.
Audio Quality
Look for TVs that support Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience. Some 4K TVs have advanced integrated sound systems that enhance audio quality.
Gaming Features
For gamers, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) help provide smoother gameplay while reducing lag.
What's the difference between 4K and 8k TV?
4K TV offers a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, resulting in sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), which creates a more lifelike picture. In contrast, an 8K TV provides a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, enhancing clarity even further. It reveals intricate details and improves depth, particularly on larger screens.
Although 8K is the newest resolution technology, most content is still available in 4K. With a wide selection of movies, shows, and games in 4K, it remains a great choice for immersive entertainment today.
Experience the ultimate in home entertainment with LG Australia's range of 4K TVs. As an industry leader, LG brings unparalleled picture quality, breathtaking detail and vibrant colours that revolutionise how you enjoy your content. Offering four times the detail of Full HD, 4K TVs make every pixel count and deliver images so lifelike you'll feel like you're part of the action. Once you try 4k, you'll never look back.
75 - 77 inch 4K TVs for entertainment, gaming and beyond
Make the most of your home entertainment system with LG Australia 4K TVs, designed to enhance your experience across various applications. From thrilling movies and TV shows to adrenaline-pumping gaming sessions and even professional presentations, 4K TVs offer a versatile solution that caters to all aspects of your digital life.
75 - 77 inch Entertainment
Turn your living room into a personal cinema with stunning visuals, rich colours and immersive sound. 4K TVs bring the latest blockbuster movies, captivating documentaries and bingeworthy TV series to life, ensuring you never miss a beat.
75 - 77 inch Gaming
Immerse yourself in the heart of the action with lightning-fast response times, ultra-smooth motion and razor-sharp graphics. LG 4K TVs deliver a lag-free gaming experience, allowing you to enjoy your favourite titles with unparalleled clarity, vibrant colours and jaw-dropping detail from your favourite consoles.
75 - 77 inch Presentations, Workouts and More
LG 4K TVs provide a multifaceted solution that adapts to your diverse needs, unlocking the full potential of 4K technology across a myriad of applications. For one, they allow you to deliver captivating presentations with clarity and colour accuracy that will leave a lasting impression on your audience. You can also transform your living room into an inspiring workout zone, streaming fitness classes and exercise routines in stunning detail. Explore various other applications, such as virtual events or even educational content, enjoying lifelike images and immersive audio that elevate the experience.
75 - 77 inch Upgrade to a 4K TV today with LG
The impressive lineup of 4K TVs at LG will no doubt elevate your entertainment, gaming and productivity to a whole new level. Browse the extensive selection of 4K TVs and Smart TVs, and find the ideal model to meet your taste and needs. With an expansive TV range featuring various specifications and sizes, from compact 50 and 55-inch models to immersive 65, 75, 83 and 86-inch displays.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
-
Feedback
Please share your thoughts
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
-
Feedback
Please share your thoughts