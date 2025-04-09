Some of the best 4K TVs from LG are:

LG G5 OLED (2025)

With enhanced AI deep learning and advanced light-boosting algorithms, the Alpha11 AI Processor 4K Gen2 analyses the scene in real time, optimising colours and brightness for a more vibrant display. It also performs 4K AI Super Upscaling, delivering enhanced visuals on streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+.

LG C5 OLED (2025)

Powered by the Alpha9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, this TV refines every scene with AI Super Upscaling, reducing noise and enhancing resolution for a smoother, more lifelike picture.

LG QNED86 (2025)

Premium LED TV powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2. webOS 25 offers a user-friendly smart TV experience, while advanced local dimming improves contrast within a sleek design.