65UM777H0UG

(2)
Vista frontal com imagem

Em um quarto simples de hotel com vista para o mar há uma TV em uma prateleira na parede. O cenário azul do mar aparece claro e brilhante na tela da TV.

*55 polegadas.

*Todas as imagens nesta página são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Pro:Centric Cloud

A Pro:Centric Cloud melhora a usabilidade da solução CMS da empresa e a migração do sistema para a nuvem, reforçando os serviços de soluções de terceiros. Ela também oferece vários modelos de design, aprimorando a plataforma de coleta e análise de dados com um painel de controle atraente. Além disso, vem com um novo recurso: o Mobile Application Creator, que permite simplificar o processo de configuração de serviços de concierge em dispositivos móveis para os hóspedes. Por meio dessa função, a solicitação do hóspede será atendida com resposta imediata.

Uma mulher está trabalhando com o Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

A solução de gerenciamento de conteúdo para hotéis Pro:Centric Direct oferece ferramentas de edição fáceis e simples, facilitando a execução de serviços e gerenciamento remoto baseado em rede IP com um único clique. A solução Pro:Centric Direct permite que os usuários editem sua interface facilmente, fornecendo uma interface personalizada e gerenciando com eficiência todas as TVs no ambiente. A versão mais recente da PCD oferece controle no quarto baseado em IoT, bem como função de controle de voz por meio do Processamento de Linguagem Natural (NLP) da LG. Essas funções relacionadas à IoT e à voz serão seu ponto de partida para se preparar para os quartos de hotel de próxima geração por meio da inteligência artificial.

Um homem está usando a solução Pro:Centric Direct via servidor para gerenciar o conteúdo e as configurações de uma TV.

Acesso fácil ao aplicativo
Netflix com o Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, a solução de gerenciamento fácil e simples para conteúdos de hotel que cria uma experiência marcante para seus clientes. De modo especial, o aplicativo Netflix pode ser ativado <br>(requer uma assinatura da Netflix).

O conteúdo do hotel, incluindo o aplicativo Netflix, é exibido na TV no quarto do hotel.

A UM777H está harmoniosamente instalada em um quarto de hotel, e a vista lateral ampliada é exibida em destaque.

Perfil ultrafino para um visual elegante

Com um design elegante e profundidade de 1,16 polegada (29,7 mm), a série UM777H se integra perfeitamente em qualquer ambiente interno, dando uma impressão moderna aos hóspedes.

Com a função SoftAP da TV, conecte outros dispositivos, como celulares, laptops e tablets.

SoftAP

O SoftAP (Software-enabled Access Point) é um recurso Wi-Fi “virtual” que usa a TV como um ponto de acesso sem fio, permitindo que os hóspedes conectem seus próprios dispositivos ao SoftAP.

*O SoftAP deve ser definido no menu de instalação depois que a TV for ligada.

*O Screen Share não pode ser operado ao mesmo tempo.

Pro:Idiom

A tecnologia de gerenciamento de direitos digitais (DRM) fornece acesso a conteúdo premium para ajudar a garantir a implantação rápida e ampla de HDTV e outros conteúdos digitais de alto valor.

Pro: Idiom para proteção de HDTV e outros conteúdos digitais de alto valor.

Key Feature

  • Resolução: 3.840 x 2.160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Idiom
