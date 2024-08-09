Hotel TV Pro:Centric

About Cookies on This Site

75UM777H0UG

Vista frontal com imagem

Em um quarto simples de hotel com vista para o mar há uma TV em uma prateleira na parede. O cenário azul do mar aparece claro e brilhante na tela da TV.

*55 polegadas.

*Todas as imagens nesta página são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Pro:Centric Cloud

A Pro:Centric Cloud é uma solução de gestão hoteleira baseada em nuvem, poderosa e conveniente, que permite uma gestão integrada. Essa solução de gerenciamento abrangente permite que os hotéis criem facilmente conteúdo para exibição nos quartos, oferecendo serviços personalizados aos seus clientes. Ao utilizar a LG Pro:Centric Cloud, o hotel pode monitorar o estado dos quartos e dos pedidos dos clientes, além de acumular dados significativos gerados durante a operação de um hotel.

Uma mulher está trabalhando com o Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

A solução Pro:Centric Direct, para gerenciamento de conteúdo nas TVs hoteleiras, oferece ferramentas de edição simples e fáceis, otimizando a execução de serviços e gerenciamento remoto baseado em rede IP com um único clique. A solução Pro:Centric Direct permite que os usuários editem sua interface facilmente, fornecendo uma experiência personalizada e gerenciando com eficiência todas as TVs no quarto.

Um homem está usando a solução Pro:Centric Direct via servidor para gerenciar o conteúdo e as configurações de uma TV.

Acesso fácil ao aplicativo
Netflix com o Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, a solução de gerenciamento para conteúdos de hotel, cria uma experiência marcante aos seus hóspedes ao disponibilizar o Netflix (requer uma assinatura própria).

O conteúdo do hotel, incluindo o aplicativo Netflix, é exibido na TV no quarto do hotel.

A UM777H está harmoniosamente instalada em um quarto de hotel, e a vista lateral ampliada é exibida em destaque.

Perfil ultrafino para um visual elegante

Com um design fino, a série UM777H se integra perfeitamente ao design interior dos quartos, proporcionando uma impressão moderna aos hóspedes.

Com a função SoftAP da TV, conecte outros dispositivos, como celulares, laptops e tablets.

SoftAP

O SoftAP (Software-enabled Access Point) é um recurso Wi-Fi “virtual” que usa a TV como um ponto de acesso sem fio, permitindo que os hóspedes conectem seus próprios dispositivos ao SoftAP.

*O SoftAP deve ser definido no menu de instalação depois que a TV for ligada.

*O Screen Share não pode ser operado ao mesmo tempo.

Pro:Idiom

A tecnologia de gerenciamento de direitos digitais (DRM) fornece acesso a conteúdo premium para ajudar a garantir a implantação rápida e ampla de HDTV e outros conteúdos digitais de alto valor.

Pro: Idiom para proteção de HDTV e outros conteúdos digitais de alto valor.

Key Feature

  • Resolução: 3.840 x 2.160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Idiom
Todas as especificações

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.