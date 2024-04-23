Corporativo

About Cookies on This Site

Crie ambientes de trabalho de alta performance com as soluções de Digital Signage LG

 

Comunicação e colaboração em salas de reuniões desempenham um papel importante para melhorar a eficiência na execução de tarefas e o nível de entendimento dos participantes.
Diversas soluções estão sendo criadas para esta finalidade, com sua adoção cada vez mais comum pelas empresas.

A LG entende completamente os ambientes de salas de reuniões e está em constante desenvolvimento para tornar a experiência do usuário melhor, com mais praticidade e agilidade atráves do uso de monitores mais duráveis e integrados às soluções.

Benefícios

Monitores perfeitos para comunicação e integração em salas de reuniões

Soluções LG

Portfólio completo para atender diversas aplicações.

COMMERCIAL LITE >

Full HD >

Ultra HD >

VIDEO WALL >

OLED >
Qualidade Superior

A linha de Digital Signage LG possui painés com tecnologia IPS, que oferecem cores precisas e vivas para uso profissional, além de garantir ótima visibilidade em qualquer ângulo de visão.

 

Durabilidade / Funções

A tela profissional da LG oferece valor de ponta através de várias medidas de controle de qualidade e garante alta confiabilidade de produto com garantia vitalícia. Ela também oferece suporte para SoC/webOS eficiente, permitindo que o produto seja gerenciado remotamente com conveniência através do software Supersign. O amplo conjunto de recursos possibilita a gestão de TCO eficiente para sua empresa.

 

Conectividade/com
patibilidade

Este produto pode se conectar a qualquer interface ou rede sem fio com muita facilidade para uso ideal em ambientes corporativos ou para necessidades corporativas. Sua compatibilidade com diversos sistemas de controle, incluindo CEC e SimpLink, também possibilita fácil uso.

Aplicativo LG C-Display+ Customer

Encontre as mais recentes informações de produto, cases de referências, configurador Video Wall/OLED/LED, manual e informações de contato de vendas.

Aplicativo LG C-Display+ Customer VISITE NOSSO APLICATIVO NA WEB Aplicativo LG C-Display+ Customer ACESSE PARA BAIXAR O APLICATIVO