We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
安裝位置
視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。
如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
更換方式
此產品的更換說明可能會與以下的資料略有不同。
如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
步驟 1
關閉電源，並握住空氣濾網的手柄向上提起。
步驟 2
將致敏原濾網放置在中間。
步驟 3
按下掛鉤以組裝空氣濾網。
清潔方式
如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
步驟 1
關閉電源，並握住空氣濾網的手柄向上提起。
步驟 2
使用吸塵機清潔濾網。
步驟 3
按下掛鉤以組裝空氣濾網。
* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告表達，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。
* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。
* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境和而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。
總結
尺寸
所有規格
通用
-
零件編號
MDJ66064301
尺寸和重量
-
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
260 x 50 x 5
-
淨重（克）
5