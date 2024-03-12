About Cookies on This Site

LG 分體式冷氣機 致敏原濾網

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

LG 分體式冷氣機 致敏原濾網

MDJ66064301

LG 分體式冷氣機 致敏原濾網

()
  • 15 度側視圖
  • 正視圖
  • 頂視圖
15 度側視圖
正視圖
頂視圖

主要功能

  • LG 冷氣機原廠濾網

安裝位置

視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。

如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。

握住空氣濾網的手柄向上提起，即可安裝致敏原濾網

更換方式

此產品的更換說明可能會與以下的資料略有不同。

如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。

步驟 1

關閉電源，並握住空氣濾網的手柄向上提起。

關閉電源，並握住空氣濾網的手柄向上提起

步驟 2

將致敏原濾網放置在中間。

將致敏原濾網放置在中間

步驟 3

按下掛鉤以組裝空氣濾網。

按下掛鉤以組裝空氣濾網

清潔方式

如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。

步驟 1

關閉電源，並握住空氣濾網的手柄向上提起。

步驟 2

使用吸塵機清潔濾網。

步驟 3

按下掛鉤以組裝空氣濾網。

* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告表達，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。

* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。

* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境和而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。

總結

列印

尺寸

所有規格

通用

  • 零件編號

    MDJ66064301

尺寸和重量

  • 產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    260 x 50 x 5

  • 淨重（克）

    5

