2021 系列電視 Magic Remote 神奇遙控器

2021 系列電視 Magic Remote 神奇遙控器

AKB76039704

2021 系列電視 Magic Remote 神奇遙控器

  • -15 度側視圖
  • 正視圖
  • 側視圖
  • 後視圖
-15 度側視圖
正視圖
側視圖
後視圖

主要功能

  • LG 電視原廠遙控器
  • LG Magic Remote 遙控器

如何配對

如需更多詳細資料，請參閱你擁有的型號之產品手冊。

如何配對 Magic Remote 搖控器。

要使用 Magic Remote 搖控器，請先將其與電視配對。

1. 將電池裝入 Magic Remote 搖控器並開啟電視。

2. 將 Magic Remote 搖控器對準電視，然後按下遙控器上的轉輪 (OK) 按鈕。

 

* 如果電視無法配對 Magic Remote 搖控器，請在關閉電視並重新開啟後再試一次。

如何中斷 Magic Remote 搖控器的配對。

遙控同時按住 (HOME) 鍵和 (BACK) 鍵 5 秒鐘，即可解除 Magic Remote 搖控器與電視的配對。

 

*同時按住 (HOME) 和 (Settings) 按鈕 5 秒以上，可同時斷開 Magic Remote 搖控器的連接並重新配對。

* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告表達，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。

* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。

* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境和而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。

總結

列印

尺寸

所有規格

通用

  • 零件編號

    AKB76039704

  • 顏色

    Black

尺寸和重量

  • 產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    41 x 190 x 31

  • 淨重（克）

    96

