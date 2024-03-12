We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
M459SB1
341L下置式冷凍型 線性變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃
(0)
主要規格
-
產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）
595 x 1860 x 682
-
能源效益等級
一級能源標籤
-
壓縮機類型
線性變頻式壓縮機
所有規格
基本規格
-
能源效益等級
一級能源標籤
控制與顯示
-
櫃門警報
有
-
快速製冷
有
尺寸與重量
-
產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）
595 x 1860 x 682
-
產品重量（千克）
72
功能
-
機門送風+
有
材質與飾面
-
手柄類型
隱藏式手柄
效能
-
壓縮機類型
線性變頻式壓縮機
雪櫃冰格
-
冰箱燈
LED
-
層架_強化玻璃
有
-
蔬果盒
1
-
蔬果盒（蔬果保濕平衡）
1