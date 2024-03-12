LG 23吋EA53VQ系列 IPS LED 顯示器

About Cookies on This Site

規格

23EA53VQ

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸

    23

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.265mm*0.265mm

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • 對比度

    1000:1

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • 燈數

    White LED 2ch

  • 表面處理

    硬塗層 (3H)

輸入/輸出

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    背面

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

能源

  • 類型

    Adaptor

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    26W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    <0.3W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    <0.3W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30∼83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~61Hz

解析度

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Blinking

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English,German,Frence,Spain,Italy,Sweden,Finland,Portugues,Brazil,Poland,Russia,Greece,Ukraine,China,Japan,Korea,Hindi.

  • 語言數目

    17

特殊功能

  • 圖片模式

    PC(CUSTOM TEXT PHOTO CINEMA GAME) AV(CUSTOM VIVID1 VIVID2 STANDARD CINEMA)

  • ez-Zooming

    Wide/Original

  • PC

    Yes

  • 視頻

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • 其他

    Dual Package

  • 其他2

    Dual Smart Solution

  • 其他3

    OD(Type:Middle; High 5ms/Middle 7ms/Low 9ms)

機械

  • 前顏色

    黑色 (高光)

  • 背版顏色

    Black Pattern texture

  • 支架顏色

    黑色 (高光)

  • 底座

    頂: 幼紋, 側: 黑危(高光)

  • 可拆卸底板

    Yes

  • 傾斜

    有 /-5º(+/-5°） (前) ~ 20º(+5°/-0°）(後)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    544(W)*181(D)*406(H)

  • 套裝(無底座)

    544(W)*55(D)*332(H)

  • 掛牆

    掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    3.15

  • 套裝(無底座)

    2.93

規格

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Option

