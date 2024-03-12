We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 23吋EA53VQ系列 IPS LED 顯示器
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸
23
-
面板類型
IPS
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.265mm*0.265mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178
-
燈數
White LED 2ch
-
表面處理
硬塗層 (3H)
輸入/輸出
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
能源
-
類型
Adaptor
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
26W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
<0.3W
-
直流關閉（最大）
<0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
解析度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
Red
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Blinking
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English,German,Frence,Spain,Italy,Sweden,Finland,Portugues,Brazil,Poland,Russia,Greece,Ukraine,China,Japan,Korea,Hindi.
-
語言數目
17
特殊功能
-
圖片模式
PC(CUSTOM TEXT PHOTO CINEMA GAME) AV(CUSTOM VIVID1 VIVID2 STANDARD CINEMA)
-
ez-Zooming
Wide/Original
-
PC
Yes
-
視頻
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
其他
Dual Package
-
其他2
Dual Smart Solution
-
其他3
OD(Type:Middle; High 5ms/Middle 7ms/Low 9ms)
機械
-
前顏色
黑色 (高光)
-
背版顏色
Black Pattern texture
-
支架顏色
黑色 (高光)
-
底座
頂: 幼紋, 側: 黑危(高光)
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
有 /-5º(+/-5°） (前) ~ 20º(+5°/-0°）(後)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝(連底座)
544(W)*181(D)*406(H)
-
套裝(無底座)
544(W)*55(D)*332(H)
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝(連底座)
3.15
-
套裝(無底座)
2.93
規格
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option