E1942C
LG LED顯示屏E42系列
(0)
所有規格
一般
-
屏模面積
18.5
-
面板類型
TN
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.300(H)*0.300(V)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1366*768
-
亮度(cd/m2)
200 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
觀像角度
90/65
-
表面處理
AG 種類，3H 硬塗層，Haze 25
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
能源
-
功率型（適配器或二合一）
適配器
-
輸入
100-220V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
15W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.3W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.3W
特殊功能
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
黑色幼紋面(前)+黑色亮面(側)
-
背版顏色
黑紋
-
底座
黑色幼紋面
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
有 / -5º (前) ~ 20º (後)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
441(W)*168(D)*349(H)
-
套裝（無支架）
441(W)*55(D)*275(H)
-
掛牆
75*75
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
2.1
-
套裝（無支架）
1.9
規格
-
EPA 5.0
Yes
-
支援Windows 7
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes