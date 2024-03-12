About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
22 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器

規格

評論

支援

22 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器

22MN430H-B

22 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器

(0)
列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    21.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    509.6 x 305.7 x 38.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    640 x 365 x 124

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.8

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    PC 顯示器

  • Year

    2020

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    支援 (1組)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • HDMI

    支援 (1組)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19.7W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    29.0W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    因每個地區而異

  • HDMI

    因每個地區而異

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    21.5

  • Size [cm]

    54.6

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2480 x 0.2480

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

LG 為您精選