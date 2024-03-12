About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24吋全高清IPS LED屏幕

規格

評論

支援

24吋全高清IPS LED屏幕

24MP88HV

24吋全高清IPS LED屏幕

(0)
24吋全高清IPS LED屏幕
列印

所有規格

MULTI

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    23.8" / 60.4cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS (Neo blade III)

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.2745x0.2745

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio(DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes(HDMIx2)

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Back

AUDIO INPUT

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Back

AUDIO OUTPUT

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Back

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Slim Invisible Speaker

  • Audio output (watt)

    5W x 2

  • Others

    Maxx audio

POWER INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    19V/1.7A

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On

    18W

  • Normal On(Typ.)

    21W

  • Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

D-SUB

  • H-Frequency

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency

    56~75Hz

HDMI

  • H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • V-Frequency

    56Hz~75Hz

PC

  • D-sub

    1920 x 1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

VIDEO

  • HDMI

    1080P

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

PICTURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom/Reader1/Reader2/Photo/ Cinema/color Weakness/Game

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    On Screen Controller로 명칭 Fix

  • Others

    Black Stabilizer

COLOR

  • Front

    Silver spray

  • B/Cover

    White

  • Stand

    Silver spray

  • Base

    Silver Spray

  • Others

    White

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -2 ~ 15 Degree

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    541 X 186.2 X 414.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    541 X 46.6 X 313.3

  • Box

    610 X 380 X 125

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.2kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.9kg

  • Box

    4.7kg

STUFFING

  • Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    765ea / 1700ea / 1900 ea

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Box Printing Type

    Off-set

  • Handle

    Hand hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR®

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • EPEAT(USA)

    Yes (Gold)

  • EPEAT(Germany)

    Yes (Gold)

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • Windows

    Yes (win10)

  • Others(CCC,KC)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Option

  • stand body

    Yes

  • Stand base

    Yes

  • cable holder

    Yes

  • stand cover

    Yes

  • screw(2ea)

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • ESG

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Option

LG 為您精選