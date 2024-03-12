About Cookies on This Site

27 吋 UltraGear™ 超高清 IPS 1毫秒（GtG）遊戲顯示器, G-Sync®Compatible

27GN800-B

(0)

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

LG Ultragear 顯示器是強大的遊戲裝備

在遊戲中佔盡優勢

LG UltraGear™ 遊戲顯示器是配有高效功能的遊戲顯示器，助遊戲玩家獲享所向披靡的優勢。

速度

IPS 1毫秒（GtG） 144Hz 刷新率

圖像質素

27 吋超高清（2560 x 1440） HDR10 及 sRGB 99% (Typ.)

支援

兼容 NVIDIA G-Sync® AMD FreeSync™ Premium
IPS 1 毫秒 (GtG)

帶來驚人的反應速度

擁有與 TN 面板 相約的 1 毫秒反應時間，大大減少出現殘影的機會，享受全新的遊戲性能。
*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*IPS 5 毫秒 (左圖) 及 1 毫秒(GtG) 回應時間之比較。
144Hz 刷新率

快速回應，流暢遊戲體驗

144Hz 刷新率讓遊戲玩家可以更快看到下一幕畫面，整體畫面倍加流暢。玩家可以夠更快攻擊敵人，更易瞄準目標。
*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*60Hz (左圖) 及 144Hz 刷新率之比較。
在支援 99% Srgb 的 Hdr10 顯示器上展現色彩豐富且對比鮮明的遊戲場景（一般值）
HDR 10 及 sRGB 99% (Typ.)

從真實色彩投入競賽

支援 HDR 10，色域達 sRGB 99% (Typ.)，豐富對比度和色彩讓遊戲玩家無論在哪個戰場上，都感受到親歷其境的感覺。

*模擬影片以便理解。

NVIDIA G-Sync® Compatible

NVIDIA 認證 G-Sync® Compatible

27GN800 是通過 NVIDIA 測試和官方認證 G-SYNC® Compatible 的顯示器，可消除畫面撕裂並將延遲減至最少，讓玩家更流暢、更快速地體驗遊戲。

*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*關閉 (左圖) 及 開啟 G-SYNC® Compatible 之比較。

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

畫面快速流暢

透過 FreeSync™Premium 技術，遊戲玩家可以在解像度極高且節奏明快的遊戲當中體驗平順流暢的動作，盡可能減少螢幕撕裂或延遲的情況。

*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*關閉 (左圖) 及 開啟 AMD FreeSync™ Premium 之比較。

時尚設計

沉醉於遊戲氛圍

觸目以及近乎無邊界的設計可增強遊戲體驗。底座可供調整以更改顯示器斜度，令玩家進行遊戲時份外舒適。

觸目以及近乎無邊界的設計可增強遊戲體驗。底座可供調整以更改顯示器斜度，令玩家進行遊戲時份外舒適。 附設可調節斜度支架的時尚顯示器近乎沒有邊界

透過兩種遊戲場景比較傳統模式和具已最小化輸入訊號滯後的動態動作同步模式
Dynamic Action Sync

比敵人更快做出反應

讓您於瞬間攻擊敵人，減少畫面滯後，使玩家的感官和節奏與遊戲同步。
若以兩個遊戲場景作比較，傳統模式下的暗黑場景可視性較低，而 Black Stabilizer 模式下的相同場景則具更佳可視性
Black Stabilizer

漆黑中發動攻擊

在漆黑的場景也能讓遊戲玩家清晰看到整個畫面，清楚看到在漆黑中準備攻擊的敵人。
若以兩個遊戲場景為例，與傳統模式相比，十字瞄準模式則能更好地瞄準目標
Crosshair 功能

更精確瞄準

目標點固定在中心，改善射擊準繩度。

*上方的左側圖像說明了不支援該功能的常規模式。

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    703 x 154 x 449

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    支援

  • Others (Accessory)

    滑鼠支架, Body Top Cover

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    支援

