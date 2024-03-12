About Cookies on This Site

23.7 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 顯示器

24MD4KL-B

23.7 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 顯示器

(0)
Mac 的最佳顯示器選擇
LG UltraFine™ 顯示器

Mac 的最佳顯示器選擇

LG UltraFine™ 4K 顯示器是 Mac 用家的最佳選擇，再也無需大花時間尋找與 Mac 兼容的顯示器。

*macOS Mojave 10.14.5 或更新的版本

23.7" IPS 4K 顯示屏

為 Mac 而設　高效顯色

呈現超過 800 萬像素的超高清顯示屏，並具靈活功能。使用 Mac 檢視或編輯圖片和觀看影片就使用這款高效顯示器以 4K 解像度欣賞完美畫面。

DCI-P3 及 500nits

色彩加倍亮麗

LG UltraFine™4K 顯示器支援 DCI-P3 及 500nits 的亮度，具有廣寬的色域和色彩範圍，能清晰表現出銳利的文字和逼真圖像。

Thunderbolt™ 3

功能強大　靈活連接

LG UltraFine™ 4K 顯示屏備有 Thunderbolt™ 3，能夠支援 4K 連接埠設定以供配置靈活的 Mac 工作站。另外可同時為高達 85W 的設備充電，如 Mac，而無需分別使用電線。

4K 連接埠

最快捷、有效率的工作台

LG UltraFine™ 4K 顯示屏備有 Thunderbolt™ 3，能支援 4K 連接埠設定。只要將 Apple 裝置 連接至顯示器連接至顯示器，就能啟動具有超高清 4K 解像度的 LG UltraFine™ 4K 顯示屏。

*連接時可使用包裝隨附的 Thunderbolt™ 3 電線。
+只適用於特定年份的 Mac 或具有 USB-C 連接埠的 iPad Pro, 請參閱 Apple Support- https://support.apple.com/zh-hk/HT210105

兼容 Mac

兼容所有 Mac 裝置

Thunderbolt™ 3 能全面兼容及支援Thunderbolt™ 3 及 USB Type-C™ 的所有 Mac 裝置*。此外，USB Type-C™ 還能為兼容裝置及配件提供額外連接功能及電源。

*支援 USB Type-C™ 的 Mac 或 iPad Pro 可以透過包裝中隨附的 USB Type-C™ 進行連接。
+只適用於特定年份的 Mac 或具有 USB-C 連接埠的 iPad Pro, 請參閱 Apple Support- https://support.apple.com/zh-hk/HT210105

顯示控制

無縫連接顯示屏控制系統*

使用 macOS 即可掌握更加細緻的顯示器控制設定，例如亮度和音量控制，而無需使用顯示器上的任何實體按鈕。

*macOS Mojave 10.14.5 或更新的版本

可調整底座

更高的工作效率

LG UltraFine 4K™ 顯示器的底座具有高度及傾斜度調節功能，並能可以 VESA 安裝支架*，提供排牆式安裝。更貼近每位用家的使用環境和習慣，以發揮最佳工作表現。

*產品包裝中並不含 VESA 安裝支架。

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    23.74

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9(↑) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    673 x 536 x 309

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    支援 (In 1組 / Out 1組)

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    支援

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    85W

  • Daisy Chain

    支援 (UHD/60Hz)

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (經由 Thunderbolt)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (USB-C/3組/ver3.0)

POWER

  • Type

    內置電源

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    34.2W(EPA7.0)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.0W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • Thunderbolt

    支援

  • USB-C

    支援

  • Others (Accessory)

    壁掛式護罩

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.74

  • Size [cm]

    60.31

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1369 x 0.1369

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

