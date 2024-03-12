We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.7 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 顯示器
*macOS Mojave 10.14.5 或更新的版本
*連接時可使用包裝隨附的 Thunderbolt™ 3 電線。
+只適用於特定年份的 Mac 或具有 USB-C 連接埠的 iPad Pro, 請參閱 Apple Support- https://support.apple.com/zh-hk/HT210105
*支援 USB Type-C™ 的 Mac 或 iPad Pro 可以透過包裝中隨附的 USB Type-C™ 進行連接。
*產品包裝中並不含 VESA 安裝支架。
主要規格
Size [Inch]
23.74
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9(↑) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9(↓)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
673 x 536 x 309
Weight with Stand [kg]
7
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
2019
CONNECTIVITY
Thunderbolt
支援 (In 1組 / Out 1組)
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
支援
-
85W
-
支援 (UHD/60Hz)
-
支援 (經由 Thunderbolt)
-
支援 (USB-C/3組/ver3.0)
POWER
Type
內置電源
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
34.2W(EPA7.0)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.0W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
Thunderbolt
支援
-
支援
-
壁掛式護罩
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
23.74
Size [cm]
60.31
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1369 x 0.1369
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
Rich Bass
支援
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100