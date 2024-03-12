About Cookies on This Site

27 吋 UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1 毫秒(GtG) 遊戲顯示器，支援 144Hz / 160Hz (超頻) 及 HDMI 2.1

27 吋 UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1 毫秒(GtG) 遊戲顯示器，支援 144Hz / 160Hz (超頻) 及 HDMI 2.1

27GP95R-B

27 吋 UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1 毫秒(GtG) 遊戲顯示器，支援 144Hz / 160Hz (超頻) 及 HDMI 2.1

(0)

LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming.

在遊戲中佔盡優勢

LG UltraGear™ 遊戲顯示器是配有高效功能的遊戲顯示器，助遊戲玩家獲享所向披靡的優勢。
速度
IPS 1 毫秒 (GtG)*
144Hz / 160Hz(超頻)** 刷新率
顯示屏
UHD 4K Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
支援
HDMI 2.1 (支援最高 4K 及 120Hz 刷新率)
兼容 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

*選擇「加速模式」，執行「 1 毫秒回應速度」（遊戲模式 → 回應時間 → 加速模式）
**如需超頻至160Hz，必須使用支援DSC及Display Port 1.4的顯示卡。

同時享受極佳色彩及極速快感

全新 UltraGear™ 27GP95R 備有 UHD 4K 出色畫質及超高速刷新率，為玩家帶來更高層次的逼真遊戲體驗。

UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.

*選取「Faster Mode」以使用 「1 毫秒 (GtG)」。（遊戲模式→回應時間→Faster Mode）
*如需使用顯示4K 160Hz，顯示卡必須支援DSC功能。請向顯示卡供應商查詢詳情。
*此產品僅支援於 DisplayPot 1.4 顯示卡上的 DSC 。

27GP95R Monitor with shooting gaming inscreen. A console game is beside monitor.
HDMI 2.1 (支援最高 4K 及 120Hz)

高兼容性 符合最新遊戲規格

LG 27GP95R 可處理 UHD 4K 影像，並兼容 HDMI 2.1，支援最高 120Hz 刷新率，使遊戲玩家享受身臨其境的遊戲體驗。

*此產品支援 144Hz (超頻 160Hz)。唯於使用 HDMI 2.1 的連接線下，此產品將支援 4K 及 120Hz 可變刷新率 (VRR)。

the DSC feature is embedded in the graphic card
顯示串流壓縮 (DSC)

結合 UHD 4K, 10 Bit 及 160Hz

採用 VESA 顯示串流壓縮 (DCS)，27GP95R 支援 4K 解像度、144Hz (超頻 160Hz) 刷新率 、 1 毫秒 (GtG) 反應時間，同時兼容 HDR 及 G-Sync® Compatible，並透過單一 DisplayPort 顯示 10 Bit 色彩，大大減少影像失真。

*需使用支援 DSC 的顯示卡以使用 4K 160Hz。請向顯示卡供應商查詢詳情。
*此產品僅支援於 DisplayPot 1.4 顯示卡上的 DSC 。

Nano IPS, VESA Display HDR ™ 600 technology provides vibrant colors and details.
UHD 4K Nano IPS HDR 600

真實色彩 影像細節盡見眼前

Nano IPS 技術顯示真實色彩，呈現生動場景。透過 VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 及 UHD 4K 顯示器呈現動態對比度。

*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。

Hardware Calibration Ready

LG Calibration Studio 色彩校正

利用 LG Calibration Studio 及色彩校正器，提供更精準一致的色彩。

*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*使用硬件色彩校正時必須安裝 LG Calibration Studio。用家須單獨購買校準器。

IPS 1 毫秒 (GtG)

驚人速度

擁有與 TN 面板 相約的 1 毫秒反應時間，大大減少出現殘影的機會，享受全新的遊戲性能。

*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*IPS 5 毫秒 (左圖) 及 1 毫秒(GtG) 回應時間之比較。

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
144Hz / 160Hz (超頻) 刷新率

動作快速流暢

透過 144Hz (超頻 160Hz) 讓玩家更快看到下一幀畫面，並觀賞倍加流暢的遊戲影像。爭勝心切的玩家能夠更快攻擊敵人，更易瞄準目標。

*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
**如需超頻至160Hz，必須使用支援DSC及Display Port 1.4的顯示卡。

兼容 NVIDIA G-Sync® Compatible

NVIDIA 認證兼容 G-SYNC® Compatible

27GP95R 是通過 NVIDIA 測試和官方認證兼容 G-SYNC® Compatible 的顯示器，可消除畫面撕裂並將延遲減至最少，讓玩家更流暢、更快速地體驗遊戲。

*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*關閉 (左圖) 及 開啟 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible之比較。

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

清晰、流暢、快速

透過 FreeSync™ Premium Pro 技術，玩家可在高解像度的迅速遊戲中，縱享流暢無比的體驗。影像撕裂及畫面延遲問題，通通一掃而空。

*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*關閉 (左圖) 及 開啟 AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro 之比較。

Customized Modes for Any Game.
進階遊戲界面

自訂遊戲環境

遊戲模式可以針對任何遊戲類型作出調整和最佳化設定，玩家可以選擇玩家、第一人稱射擊 (FPS)、即時戰略模式 (RTS)，自訂遊戲體驗。
  • 傳統
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

比敵人更快做出反應

透過 Dynamic Action Sync 減少輸入延遲，有助玩家即時捕捉關鍵動作。

*常規模式下不支援 Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) 功能。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

Black Stabilizer

漆黑中發動攻擊

Black Stabilizer 有助遊戲玩家避免狙擊手匿藏暗處，並在槍火爆發時迅速逃脫。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

Crosshair 功能

更精確瞄準

目標點固定在中心，改善射擊準繩度

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    735 x 522 x 220

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11

SMART FEATURES

  • Art Gallery

    支援

  • LG Channels

    支援

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • HW Calibration

    硬件校正就緒

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • FPS Counter

    支援

  • OverClocking

    支援

  • User Defined Key

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (1組/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

  • WEEE

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

  • Display Port

    支援

  • USB A to B

    支援

  • Others (Accessory)

    滑鼠支架 (掛鉤)

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

