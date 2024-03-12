We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29UB67
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
29
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
sRGB over 99%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm
-
解像度
2560*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
300 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
Mega
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度
178/178
連接
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
耳機輸出
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (USB3.0 x 1)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 x 2)
揚聲器
-
輸出功率
5W x 2
電源
-
類型
Built-in Power
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動
31W
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
46W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1.2W (USB3.0)
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (DVI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Display)
56~75Hz
-
V-Frequency (DVI)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)
-
H-Frequency (Display)
30~90kHz
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 key
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil)
-
語言數目
16
特殊功能
-
USB_Up
Yes
-
USB port
Yes (USB 3 down)
-
PBP
Yes
-
H/W Calibration
Yes
-
圖片模式
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Calibration
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
機械
-
傾斜
-5º~35º
-
旋轉
-45º~45º
-
高度調節（毫米）
130mm
-
樞軸
0~90º
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
200 x 100 (VESA compatible)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝(連底座)
703 * 252.3 * 404
-
套裝(無底座)
703 * 64 * 321.2
-
掛牆
VESA (200mm x 100mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝 (連底座)
8.6
-
套裝 (無底座)
6.3
標準
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
ISO13406-2(ISO 9241-307)
Yes
-
EPEAT-Gold
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Win8
-
Display Port
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes