About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29UB67

規格

評論

支援

29UB67

29UB67

29UB67

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    29

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    sRGB over 99%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm

  • 解像度

    2560*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    300 cd/m²

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    Mega

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度

    178/178

連接

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Yes

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes (USB3.0 x 1)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (USB3.0 x 2)

揚聲器

  • 輸出功率

    5W x 2

電源

  • 類型

    Built-in Power

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動

    31W

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    46W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    1.2W (USB3.0)

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.3W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (DVI)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Display)

    56~75Hz

  • V-Frequency (DVI)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)

  • H-Frequency (Display)

    30~90kHz

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 key

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil)

  • 語言數目

    16

特殊功能

  • USB_Up

    Yes

  • USB port

    Yes (USB 3 down)

  • PBP

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes

  • 圖片模式

    Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Calibration

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Yes

機械

  • 傾斜

    -5º~35º

  • 旋轉

    -45º~45º

  • 高度調節（毫米）

    130mm

  • 樞軸

    0~90º

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    200 x 100 (VESA compatible)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    703 * 252.3 * 404

  • 套裝(無底座)

    703 * 64 * 321.2

  • 掛牆

    VESA (200mm x 100mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝 (連底座)

    8.6

  • 套裝 (無底座)

    6.3

標準

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • ISO13406-2(ISO 9241-307)

    Yes

  • EPEAT-Gold

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win8

  • Display Port

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

LG 為您精選