34 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 全高清 IPS 顯示器，兼容 AMD FreeSync™
提升家中的工作設備
21:9 全高清顯示屏相比標準 16:9 全高清 (1920x1080) 顯示屏提供的畫面空間多出 33%。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
*最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.COM 下載。
*對比「關掉」模式（左圖）與 AMD FreeSync™
-
傳統式
-
DAS
比敵人更快做出反應
*傳統模式顯示無法支援 Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) 功能
-
關
-
開
漆黑中發動攻擊
-
關
-
開
更精確瞄準
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
*數字由 LG 根據 2020 年 11 月為型號 34WP500 進行的內部測試估算得出。在實際使用情況下，數字或有所不同。
提供輕鬆舒適的用家體驗
人體工學設計配上無邊框設計、一鍵式支架及傾斜度調校
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.9 x 65.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
940 x 236 x 490
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.92
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.94
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.88
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
Auto Input Switch
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
39W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
23W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.7
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100