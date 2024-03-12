We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49 吋 32:9 UltraWide™ Dual QHD Nano IPS™ 弧形顯示器
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
Aadapt to the rest based on above
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1330 x 298 x 490
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
14.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.6
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Auto Brightness
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
User Defined Key
支援
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
Others (Features)
Built-in KVM, Live Color Low Blue Light
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
支援 (1組)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
支援
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
支援
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
內置電源
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
103W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
USB-C
支援
-
Display Port
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
電線支架
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Size [cm]
124.46
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.234 x 0.234
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
3800R
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
SOUND
-
Speaker
10W x 2
-
Rich Bass
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100