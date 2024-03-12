About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pocket Photo Printer

規格

評論

支援

Pocket Photo Printer

PD233

Pocket Photo Printer

(0)
列印

所有規格

規格

  • 主機尺寸(寬 x 高 x 深)(mm)

    72.4 x 120.9 x 24.0

  • 主機重量(g)

    212

IN & OUT

  • USB (v2.0) - Micro USB

    Yes

便利功能

  • 支援手機

    iOS Mobile, iOS PAD, Android Mobile

  • 藍牙 (v2.1_EDR)

    Yes

  • NFC Tagging

    Yes

  • 列印解像度

    313dpi

  • 電池種類

    Li-Polymer (7.4V , 500mA)

  • 充電時間

    1.5小時

應用程式(APP.)

  • OS

    iOS, Android

  • 相冊管理

    基本, 用戶自訂, 列印, 新增, 刪除, 更改名稱

  • 檢視功能

    檢視, 放大, 刪除/移動, 相機, 編輯QR code, 列印/分享

  • 社群網站

    Facebook, Twitter

  • 編輯QR code

    Filter, D-Day, QR設定, 相框, 分隔照片

  • 照片檔格式

    JPEG

PAPER (ZINK)

  • Type - Z 2.0 (Non-Sticky Back)

    Yes

  • 尺寸

    2" x 3"

  • 解像度

    313dpi

配件

  • 操作說明

    Yes

  • 充電器

    Yes

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • Zink 底片(1包) - Z2.0(2" x 3", 5cm x 7.6cm)

    1

  • 保證卡

    Yes

LG 為您精選