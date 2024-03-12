We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PD233
Pocket Photo Printer
(0)
所有規格
規格
-
主機尺寸(寬 x 高 x 深)(mm)
72.4 x 120.9 x 24.0
-
主機重量(g)
212
IN & OUT
-
USB (v2.0) - Micro USB
Yes
便利功能
-
支援手機
iOS Mobile, iOS PAD, Android Mobile
-
藍牙 (v2.1_EDR)
Yes
-
NFC Tagging
Yes
-
列印解像度
313dpi
-
電池種類
Li-Polymer (7.4V , 500mA)
-
充電時間
1.5小時
應用程式(APP.)
-
OS
iOS, Android
-
相冊管理
基本, 用戶自訂, 列印, 新增, 刪除, 更改名稱
-
檢視功能
檢視, 放大, 刪除/移動, 相機, 編輯QR code, 列印/分享
-
社群網站
Facebook, Twitter
-
編輯QR code
Filter, D-Day, QR設定, 相框, 分隔照片
-
照片檔格式
JPEG
PAPER (ZINK)
-
Type - Z 2.0 (Non-Sticky Back)
Yes
-
尺寸
2" x 3"
-
解像度
313dpi
配件
-
操作說明
Yes
-
充電器
Yes
-
電源線
Yes
-
Zink 底片(1包) - Z2.0(2" x 3", 5cm x 7.6cm)
1
-
保證卡
Yes