LG POCKET PHOTO
所有規格
規格
-
主機尺寸(寬 x 高 x 深)(mm)
79 x 128 x 23.5
-
主機重量(g)
183g
IN & OUT
-
Key LED - On/Off LED
1 Color
-
Key LED - Battery Info LED
2 Color
-
Key LED - Status LED
1 Color
-
Micro USB (Device)
Yes
便利功能
-
支援 iOS 手機
Yes
-
支援 iOS PAD
Yes
-
支援 Android 手機
Yes
-
支援 Android PAD
Yes
-
藍牙 v4.0
Yes
-
列印解像度
313 x 600dpi
-
Printer Engine - Speed
60 sec
-
Printer Engine - Max Printing #
1000ea
-
內置電池種類
Li-Polymer (7.4V , 470mA)
-
內置電池 - 充電時間
90 mins
-
照片檔格式
JPEG, PNG
-
Print mode - Print rate
0.08ips
電源
-
耗電量 － 最大(每頁）
34.49W
-
耗電量 － 平均(每頁）
15.91W
應用程式(APP.)
-
OS
Android / iOS
-
相冊管理
新增 / 用戶自訂/ 刪除/ 更改名稱
-
檢視功能
一按放大 / 影像刪除 / 相機 / 縮圖 / 編輯 + QR code / 列印
-
社群網站
Facebook / Twitter
-
編輯QR code
篩選 / QR設定 / 相框 / 分隔照片
PAPER (ZINK)
-
尺寸
2" x 3"
-
解像度
313dpi
更新
-
F/W Update
FOTA / PC Update