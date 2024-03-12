We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam 5,000 ANSI 流明 4K 鐳射投影機
影像
鐳射 4K UHD (3840x2160)
5,000 ANSI 流明
使用性
縮放 x 1.6 倍
鏡頭移位 (水平 ±20%、垂直 ±50%)
易於管理
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
真 4K 鐳射
高清解像度
適合大空間場地
LG ProBeam 採用 4K UHD 鐳射技術，即使在高達 300 吋的大螢幕上，也能以 830 萬像素帶來令人驚嘆的視覺效果。
5,000 ANSI 流明
大幅提升簡報效能
5,000 ANSI 高流明亮度帶來清晰影像，即使在明亮的會議室內，也能保持高品質影像，從而提升商務會議的效率。
適合任何行業應用
安裝簡單方便
借助鏡頭移位 (水平 ±20%，垂直 ±50%) 和縮放 x 1.6倍的 功能，使用者可透過調整鏡頭和縮放功能進行微調，輕鬆設定出想要的畫面。
最多 25 點影像扭曲調整
簡單細緻的屏幕調整
可透過 4 / 9 / 15 / 25 點影像扭曲調整功能來調整畫面變型及設置更精確的畫面。
20,000 小時 持久鐳射
穩定清晰 高成本效益
強大的鐳射光源可顯示明亮的影像，持續長達 20,000* 小時。
28 年
每日使用 2 小時
14 年
每日使用 4 小時
7 年
每日使用 8 小時
*實際情況取決於產品使用環境及保養方式。
SuperSign
輕鬆進行管理和保養
支援最佳化顯示功能，以分發影像內容及遙距管理已安裝的投影機等各種解決方案。
LG SuperSign 內容管理系統
一款使 LG webOS 顯示裝置最佳化的內容管理系統。
支援多個裝置和帳戶，令不同使用者能輕鬆通過電腦或流動裝置存取伺服器，並進行影視內容的建立、編輯、調度和分發。
LG SuperSign Control+
LG SuperSign Control+ 是一款遙距監控系統。讓多個管理員透過網絡登入 SuperSign Control+ 伺服器，即時監控所連接的顯示裝置、操控並調整設定。
LG ConnectedCare
一款雲端服務方案，可遙距管理已安裝投影機的運作，監控共提供故障診斷，確保您的業務穩定運作。
*SuperSign Control+、SuperSign CMS 和 LG ConnectedCare™ 的使用因應所在地區或需支付額外費用。
主要規格
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
YES ( 水平 ± 20% / 垂直 ± 50% )
所有規格
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/原始/4:3/垂直變焦/全方位變焦
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
頂部/底部 - 白色, 前/後 - 黑色
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 腳)
-
Local Key
Joystick
CHANGEABLE F#
-
Changeable F#
YES
FEATURES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES（開/關）
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Image Flip
YES （水平/垂直）
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES（開12秒關2秒）
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES（不包括音樂）
-
Background Image
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
HDR
YES
-
DICOM
YES
-
TruMotion
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
YES
-
Blank
YES
-
Expert controlvADJ
YES
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
達 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
YES (Phone jack)
-
HDMI
2
-
RJ45
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RS-232C
1
-
IP control
YES
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
20,000 小時
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,7Kg
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5KG
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
YES ( 水平 ± 20% / 垂直 ± 50% )
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
廣角 2880 /長焦 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
手動
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7
370 x 290 x 143.7 (不含腳)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
400W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓