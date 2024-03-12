About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ProBeam 5,000 ANSI 流明 4K 鐳射投影機

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

LG ProBeam 5,000 ANSI 流明 4K 鐳射投影機

BU50RG

LG ProBeam 5,000 ANSI 流明 4K 鐳射投影機

(0)

LG ProBeam 投影機。

像專業人士一樣投影

影像

鐳射 4K UHD (3840x2160) 

5,000 ANSI 流明

使用性

縮放 x 1.6 倍

鏡頭移位 (水平 ±20%、垂直 ±50%) 

易於管理

SuperSign

LG Connected Care

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

真 4K 鐳射

高清解像度
適合大空間場地

LG ProBeam 採用 4K UHD 鐳射技術，即使在高達 300 吋的大螢幕上，也能以 830 萬像素帶來令人驚嘆的視覺效果。

在高達 300 吋的大螢幕上投放 4K UHD (3840x2160) 解像度。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

5,000 ANSI 流明

大幅提升簡報效能

5,000 ANSI 高流明亮度帶來清晰影像，即使在明亮的會議室內，也能保持高品質影像，從而提升商務會議的效率。

縮放調整自如

適合任何行業應用

LG ProBeam 用於公司場景
LG ProBeam 用於學校場景中。
LG ProBeam 用於醫院場景中。
LG ProBeam 用於公司場景
LG ProBeam 用於學校場景中。
LG ProBeam 用於醫院場景中。

企業

LG ProBeam 商務投影機適用於各種規模的會議室，能夠以高解像度及高亮度投影出細小的文字或圖形。

教育

LG ProBeam 能投射高亮度影像，減少課室內環境照明的影響，以便學生輕鬆投入到課堂學習之中。

醫院

LG ProBeam 能夠投射出符合 DICOM 14 標準的單色醫學影像，十分適合醫療會議。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

安裝簡單方便

借助鏡頭移位 (水平 ±20%，垂直 ±50%) 和縮放 x 1.6倍的 功能，使用者可透過調整鏡頭和縮放功能進行微調，輕鬆設定出想要的畫面。

安裝簡單方便。
縮放圖像。

縮放 x 1.6 倍

鏡頭移位圖像。

鏡頭移位 (水平 ±20%、垂直 ±50%)

最多 25 點影像扭曲調整

簡單細緻的屏幕調整

可透過 4 / 9 / 15 / 25 點影像扭曲調整功能來調整畫面變型及設置更精確的畫面。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

20,000 小時　持久鐳射

穩定清晰　高成本效益

強大的鐳射光源可顯示明亮的影像，持續長達 20,000* 小時。

28 年

每日使用 2 小時

14 年

每日使用 4 小時

7 年

每日使用 8 小時

*實際情況取決於產品使用環境及保養方式。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

SuperSign

輕鬆進行管理和保養

支援最佳化顯示功能，以分發影像內容及遙距管理已安裝的投影機等各種解決方案。

LG SuperSign 內容管理系統

一款使 LG webOS 顯示裝置最佳化的內容管理系統。

支援多個裝置和帳戶，令不同使用者能輕鬆通過電腦或流動裝置存取伺服器，並進行影視內容的建立、編輯、調度和分發。

LG SuperSign Control+

LG SuperSign Control+ 是一款遙距監控系統。讓多個管理員透過網絡登入 SuperSign Control+ 伺服器，即時監控所連接的顯示裝置、操控並調整設定。

LG ConnectedCare

一款雲端服務方案，可遙距管理已安裝投影機的運作，監控共提供故障診斷，確保您的業務穩定運作。

實時監控。

1. 實時監控

B2B 客戶服務中心︰ 請求協助

2. B2B 客戶服務中心︰

請求協助

SE 準備︰ 移動式診斷

3. SE 準備︰移動式診斷

服務人員實地檢查。

4. 服務人員實地檢查

排除故障。

5. 排除故障

解決問題。

6. 解決問題

*SuperSign Control+、SuperSign CMS 和 LG ConnectedCare™ 的使用因應所在地區或需支付額外費用。

LG 投影計算器

為您選擇的投影機模擬最合適的位置，並計算最佳投影距離和影像尺寸。

立即開始！
列印

主要規格

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    YES ( 水平 ± 20% / 垂直 ± 50% )

所有規格

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/原始/4:3/垂直變焦/全方位變焦

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    頂部/底部 - 白色, 前/後 - 黑色

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 腳)

  • Local Key

    Joystick

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

    YES

FEATURES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Mid/Max)

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES（開/關）

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Image Flip

    YES （水平/垂直）

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    Signage webOS 6.0

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES（開12秒關2秒）

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES（不包括音樂）

  • Background Image

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • HDR

    YES

  • DICOM

    YES

  • TruMotion

    YES

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    YES

  • Blank

    YES

  • Expert controlvADJ

    YES

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    達 4K (4096x2160) 
    (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    YES (Phone jack)

  • HDMI

    2

  • RJ45

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RS-232C

    1

  • IP control

    YES

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    20,000 小時

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9,7Kg

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5KG

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    YES ( 水平 ± 20% / 垂直 ± 50% )

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    廣角 2880 /長焦 4630 (@ 100")

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    手動

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7
    370 x 290 x 143.7 (不含腳)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    400W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz 
    (PSU Built-in)

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

LG 為您精選