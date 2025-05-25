About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam Q 投影機座地架

LG CineBeam Q 投影機座地架

CQS710PB
  • 擺放了 Cinebeam Q 的座地架正視圖
  • 座地架的 +30 度左側視圖
  • 座地架的正視圖
  • 座地架的後視圖
  • 座地架的 +30 度右側視圖
  • 帶有電源線的座地架正視圖
  • 帶有電源線的座地架 +30 度右側視圖
  • 帶有電源線的座地架右側視圖
  • 帶有電源線的座地架 +30 度右側視圖
主要功能

  • 專為 CineBeam Q 而設計 
  • 纖巧設計
  • 簡易滑動組裝

LG CineBeam Q 座地架

影像顯示在客廳的 CineBeam Q 支架 CQS710PB。

纖巧時尚設計

配合 CineBeam Q 的
設計風格

座地架的非凡設計不但與 CineBeam Q 投影機相得益彰，更能於任意空間營造出電影院的氛圍。從現在開始，您可以透過 CineBeam Q 座地架，發掘更多猶如電影般的體驗。

影像顯示在睡房的 CineBeam Q 支架 CQS710PB。

纖巧時尚設計

配合 CineBeam Q 的
設計風格

座地架的非凡設計不但與 CineBeam Q 投影機相得益彰，更能於任意空間營造出電影院的氛圍。從現在開始，您可以透過 CineBeam Q 座地架，發掘更多猶如電影般的體驗。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

*產品不包含 CineBeam Q 投影機，需另行購買。

CineBeam Q 專屬座地架

任何地方、任何角度都適用

座地架可助您將 CineBeam Q 放置到任何地方。我們的座地架專為 CineBeam Q 投影機而設計，具備高穩定性和簡單的滑動安裝方式。立即使用 CineBeam Q 一起分享您的珍貴時刻。

CQS710PB 的使用影像，展示人們使用 CQS710PB 在不同地點和角度觀看影片。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

*產品不包含 CineBeam Q 投影機，需另行購買。

輕鬆組裝

安裝穩固，立即使用

CineBeam Q 座地架採用簡單的滑動組裝方式，協助您快速組裝，隨時隨地欣賞喜愛的影視內容。它還配備連接線固定夾，讓您將雜亂的連接線整理整齊。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

*產品不包含 CineBeam Q 投影機，需另行購買。

列印

所有規格

重量

  • 產品

    3.2kg

  • 連包裝重量

    3.7kg

尺寸

  • 產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    300 x 635.5 x 300mm

  • 連包裝 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    374 x 429 x 81mm

其他

  • 相容型號

    HU710PB

  • 可否調整

    Yes

產品規格

  • 產品

    CQS710PB

  • 顏色

    Gray

