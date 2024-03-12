We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam 5,000 ANSI 流明 4K 鐳射投影機
影像
智能
使用性
高清解像度 適合大空間場地
支援 WUXGA 1920 X 1200 和 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
適合任何行業應用
HDBaseT™ 以一條連接線傳輸五種訊號
HDBaseT™ 是一種僅透過一根長距離連接線，傳輸超高清影音訊號、乙太網路、控制訊號、USB 及高達 100W 功率的全球標準。LG Probeam 採用最新 HDBaseT™，提供高品質視聽體驗、消除連接線的凌亂感，不論安裝於什麼位置，都不會影響其絕佳性能和品質。
*DICOM (醫療數位影像傳輸協定)：BU50NST 符合醫療數位影像傳輸標準，其效能適合實際醫療使用。
安裝簡單方便
*DICOM (醫療數位影像傳輸協定)：BU50NST 符合醫療數位影像傳輸標準，其效能適合實際醫療使用。
完美輕巧的尺寸
最小的 4K 5,000 ANSI 投影機：完美輕巧的尺寸
智能無線連接
投影機上的直播電視透過螢幕鏡射、Miracast 和藍牙連接其他裝置。
穩定清晰 高成本效益
主要規格
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
YES ( 水平 ± 20% / 垂直 ± 50% )
所有規格
CHANGEABLE F#
-
Changeable F#
YES
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27dB(A)
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
手動
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
廣角 2880 /長焦 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
YES ( 水平 ± 20% / 垂直 ± 50% )
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
20,000 小時
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/原始/4:3/垂直變焦/全方位變焦
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
YES
-
DTS-HD
YES
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
SIZE
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (不含腳)
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9.7
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0～40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
達 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
YES
-
HDBaseT
1
-
HDMI
2
-
IP control
YES
-
RJ45
1
-
RS-232C
YES
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
FEATURES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES（開/關）
-
Background Image
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Blank
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
Home
-
DICOM
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Expert controlvADJ
YES
-
File(Office) Viewer
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES
-
Image Flip
YES（水平/垂直）
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.5（智能）
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES（開12秒關2秒）
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
TruMotion
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES（通過 TV Plus 應用程式）
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
頂部/底部 - 白色, 前/後 - 黑色
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 腳)
-
Local Key
Joystick
ACCESSORY
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
380W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU 內置)
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓