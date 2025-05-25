About Cookies on This Site

衣物護理產品優惠

11/07/2025 - 28/07/2025

由 7 月 11 日至 28 日，購買洗衣機，WashTower ™ 一體式洗衣乾衣機 或 Styler 衣物護理機即享額外 95 折 。以下產品可免費享有飛頂服務* (價值$200) :

洗衣機

  • 8 公斤 1400 轉 洗衣乾衣機 (可飛頂) FVBA80GW4G
  • 7 公斤 1200 轉洗衣機 (可飛頂) FVBS70W2G

**請於產品購買頁面上加飛頂服務並將其添加到您的購物車**

洗衣機及洗衣乾衣機

智能調控洗衣，保護衣物效率提升 18%

智能調控洗衣，
保護衣物效率提升 18%

智能調控洗衣，<br>保護衣物效率提升 18% 前置式 智能調控洗衣，<br>保護衣物效率提升 18% 頂揭式
智能調控洗衣，悉心保護衣物

AIDD™ 摩打

智能調控，悉心保護衣物

39 分鐘內徹底洗淨

TurboWash™ 360° 

只需 39 分鐘徹底洗淨衣物

補充潔劑一次，暢洗 35 次

ezDispense™

自動洗衣劑量調控

Styler 衣物護理機

每天用蒸氣清新煥活

每天用蒸氣清新煥活

每天用蒸氣清新煥活 了解更多
TrueSteam 技術，每天衛生潔淨

TrueSteam™ 純水蒸氣

殺滅99.9%細菌病毒及致敏原

排臭抑味，為衣服清新賦香

擺動式衣架

強力除塵，蒸氣更滲入纖維

輕鬆迅速地洗滌護褲

褲紋熨貼器

燙平褲裝摺紋

