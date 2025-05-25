We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
衣物護理產品優惠
11/07/2025 - 28/07/2025
由 7 月 11 日至 28 日，購買洗衣機，WashTower ™ 一體式洗衣乾衣機 或 Styler 衣物護理機即享額外 95 折 。以下產品可免費享有飛頂服務* (價值$200) :
洗衣機
- 8 公斤 1400 轉 洗衣乾衣機 (可飛頂) FVBA80GW4G
- 7 公斤 1200 轉洗衣機 (可飛頂) FVBS70W2G
**請於產品購買頁面上加飛頂服務並將其添加到您的購物車**
洗衣機及洗衣乾衣機
AIDD™ 摩打
智能調控，悉心保護衣物
TurboWash™ 360°
只需 39 分鐘徹底洗淨衣物
ezDispense™
自動洗衣劑量調控
Styler 衣物護理機
TrueSteam™ 純水蒸氣
殺滅99.9%細菌病毒及致敏原
擺動式衣架
強力除塵，蒸氣更滲入纖維
褲紋熨貼器
燙平褲裝摺紋
