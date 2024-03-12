About Cookies on This Site

更多選擇，
精彩源源不絕

LG QNED 現推出比以往更大的尺寸、更高的規格和更多的選擇。不論您是在尋找一流的 Mini LED 電視、令人驚歎的全能 4K 電視，還是適合遊戲、電影、體育賽事的電視等，LG QNED 絕對會是您的理想之選。

Table Caption
特性 QNED86 QNED81 QNED75
在 QNED86 上，有張水彩圖片，當中散佈紅綠色彩。
在 QNED81 上，有張水彩圖片，當中散佈粉紅及綠色。
在 QNED75 上，有張水彩圖片，當中散佈紫色及藍綠色。
螢幕 4K 75 吋 / 65 吋 4K 86 吋 / 75 吋 / 65 吋 / 55 吋 / 50 吋 4K 55 吋 / 50 吋 / 43 吋
miniLED miniLED - -
調光技術 Precision Dimming 精準調光技術 Precision Dimming 精準調光技術 (86 吋) Dimming Pro 調光專業技術 (75 吋 / 65 吋 / 55 吋 / 50 吋) Dimming Pro 調光專業技術
顏色 QNED Color Pro / 100% 色容量 QNED Color QNED Color
對比度 超高對比度 超高對比度 超高對比度
音效 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos / AI Sound Pro 2.2 Ch. / 40W / AI Sound Pro (86 吋) 2.0 Ch. / 20W / AI Sound Pro (75 吋 / 65 吋 / 55 吋 / 50 吋) 2.0Ch. / 20W / AI Sound Pro
支架 可選支架及掛牆架 可選支架及掛牆架 可選支架及掛牆架
處理器 α7 4K Gen6 4K AI 處理器 α7 4K Gen6 4K AI 處理器 α5 4K Gen6 4K AI 處理器
HDR Dolby Vision / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
頻寬 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.0
HDMI 功能 ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR -
遊戲功能 遊戲儀錶板 & Game Optimizer 遊戲畫質提升功能 / HGiG 遊戲儀錶板 & Game Optimizer 遊戲畫質提升功能 / HGiG 遊戲儀錶板 & Game Optimizer 遊戲畫質提升功能 / HGiG
智能 Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & HomeKit Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & HomeKit Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & HomeKit
語音控制 遙控器 遙控器 遙控器
平台 webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23
Room-to-Room Share 接收器 接收器 接收器
購買地點 購買地點 購買地點

*每個產品的影像和規格可能因地區或螢幕尺寸而異。
*產品設計和規格可能因地區或螢幕尺寸而異。