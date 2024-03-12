We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GR-B40CSSRJ
382L 多門式變頻式壓縮機雪櫃 GR-B40CSSRJ
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
雪櫃類別
多門式
-
壓縮機類別
變頻式壓縮機
-
超卓能源效益
一級
-
機身物料
不銹鋼
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
382
-
冰格
107
-
冷藏格
242
-
可轉換兩用間隔
33
主要功能
-
完全無霜系統
Yes
-
多重氣流
Yes
-
開機/關機功能
Yes
-
可轉換兩用間隔
Yes
-
外置輕觸式LED顯示屏
Yes
-
數碼溫度感應器
6
-
生物防護罩
Yes
-
內置LED燈照明
Yes
-
強化玻璃層架
Yes
-
自動反轉蔬菜格
Yes
-
雞蛋格
2
體積
-
體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
703*1,850*685
-
淨重 (公斤)
110