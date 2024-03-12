647L 智能變頻式壓縮機 對門式雪櫃

About Cookies on This Site

主要功能

  • LINEARCooling™ 均勻冷藏食物
  • DoorCooling+™ 機門送風
  • Pure N Fresh 減少雪櫃異味
  • FRESHBalancer™ 讓食物保持新鮮
  • LG ThinQ™
  • 對門式設計
更多

為甚麼 LG 雪櫃深受喜愛？

10 年保養標籤在雪櫃右側，智能變頻標誌

Smart Inverter™

雙手拿著正在開啟 LG ThinQ 應用程式的手機

ThinQ™

長效保鮮

密封以讓蔬果持久保鮮

LG 的恆溫控制和冷卻技術可讓您的食物更長久及新鮮，讓您享受新鮮食物。

影像的上半部分是在收割田裡的生菜。影像的下半部分是圓碟上的新鮮沙律。這兩幅圖中的蔬菜自然連接在一起，猶如是同一幅影像。

前後兩面製冷

冷空氣從前後兩面包圍食物，確保有效製冷，同時迅速降低儲存在雪櫃前部的物品溫度，讓食物更加持久保鮮。

開著燈的 InstaView 黑色雪櫃正視圖，內部。您可透過 InstaView 透視門清楚地看到雪櫃內的食物。DoorCooling 功能發出的藍色光芒照射在櫃內食物上。

減少雪櫃異味

利用空氣過濾系統減少雪櫃異味。風扇不斷將氣味吹往碳除臭器，然後把經處理的空氣重新循環至雪櫃內。

產品內部的 Pure N Fresh 零件正發出光芒。

適當的濕度讓食物保持新鮮

FRESHBalancer™ 可保持雪櫃內適當的濕度水平，讓蔬果持久保鮮。

雪櫃底部的抽屜裡堆滿了五顏六色的新鮮蔬果。局部放大圖展現了控制桿，可以選擇最佳濕度水平，讓蔬果保持最佳的新鮮狀態。

*產品圖像僅供參考，或與實際產品有所不同。

ThinQ™

智能家居 始於 LG ThinQ™

連接 Google 智能喇叭,享受免提語音控制。「嘿，Google，開啟雪櫃的快製冷模式。」

產品和手機已透過 Wi-Fi 互相連接。

將雪櫃連接至智能手機

LG ThinQ™ 應用程式讓你能輕鬆連接雪櫃。只需輕輕一按即可開啟「快速冷凍」模式。

右側圖片展示了一個置身超市內的女人，她正在看着手機。左方影像顯示雪櫃正視圖。影像中間有一個圖示，顯示手機與雪櫃之間的連接。

門打開警報

不確定是否忘了關上雪櫃門嗎？ 放心！LG ThinQ™ 應用程式會直接向你的手機發送通知以作提示。

左側圖片展現了一個站在屋外的女人。右方影像顯示雪櫃門開著。兩幅影像的前景是手機屏幕，顯示 LG ThinQ 應用程式通知和手機上方的 Wi-Fi 圖示。

享受個人化操作，同時節省金錢

作為 LG ThinQ™ 應用程式的一部分，Smart Learner 會分析您的習慣，從而預測溫度和能源需求。高用量前的 2 小時，它會增加冷卻效能。因此，即使頻繁開門，雪櫃溫度也能保持在設定的範圍內。

全家人坐在餐桌旁準備餐點。安裝在廚房一側的 InstaView 雪櫃正在快速製造冷空氣。

*LG ThinQ® 應用程式適用於兼容 Android 或 iOS 智能手機。需要手機和家居 Wi-Fi 數據連接及 LG ThinQ® 註冊產品。請瀏覽 lg.com/hk/lg-thinq/ 以了解產品功能、系統兼容性和服務可用性，此等因素或會因國家和型號而異。

*Google 和 Google Home 是 Google LLC 的商標。產品不包含支援語音功能的智能喇叭裝置。

*產品圖像僅供參考，或與實際產品有所不同。

裝有黑色 InstaView 雪櫃的廚房側視圖。

超薄雪櫃門

讓家居充滿現代美感

金屬 Metal Fresh 面板正視圖，當中顯示「Metal Fresh」標誌。

Metal Fresh™

散發永恆的魅力

雪櫃內金屬嵌板層架的對角視圖。

金屬裝飾

光滑、奢華的金屬質感

產品內的燈光

LED 柔和燈

燈光帶來更佳視野

*Metal Fresh™ 是結合了金屬層壓設計和 SurroundCooling™ 的「NatureFresh」所衍生的複合詞。

*金屬配件的使用本身無助雪櫃內的食物保鮮。

*產品圖像僅供參考，或與實際產品有所不同。

Smart Inverter Compressor 的 10 年保養標誌就在 Smart Inverter 標誌旁邊。

高效節能 可靠耐用

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ 將能源效率提升至另一層次，節省更多，同時帶來 10 年安心無憂保養。

*Smart Inverter Compressor 享有 10 年保養 (僅限零件)。

常見問題

Q.

我要如何調整 LG 雪櫃的溫度設定？ 

A.

可使用雪櫃門上或雪櫃內的控制面板來設定或調整冷藏室或冷凍室的溫度。亦可透過您智能手機上的 LG ThinQ™ 應用程式來遙距設定支援型號雪櫃的溫度。

Q.

購買雪櫃時要考慮什麼？

A.

LG 提供多款時尚、節能且具備多種智能功能的雪櫃。從寬敞的對門式型號，到上 / 下置式冷凍型雙門型號，LG 為每個家庭提供理想雪櫃。如果您是由零開始設計，那麼很容易就能將您夢寐以求的設備整合到廚房中；而如果您需按現有空間來放置設備，則可能會發現空間大小對您的選擇有較大影響。當您決定好最適合您生活方式的雪櫃後，請考慮儲藏空間、可讓食物更持久保鮮的創新冷卻技術、方便的功能，例如完全無霜冷凍、摺疊層架和 FRESHBalancer™ 系統。更別忘了查看能源效率和產品保養。

Q.

我需要多大的雪櫃？

A.

這取決於您的生活方式，但一般來說：容量在 223L 至 399L 的較小型雪櫃通常足夠 1-2 人的小型家庭使用；容量在 400L 至 450L 之間的中型雪櫃較適合 3-4 人家庭；至於人數更多的家庭，我們建議選擇 500L 以上的 LG 對門雪櫃，可提供超闊空間、存放托盤或拼盤等物品。LG 提供各式各樣由小到大的雪櫃，滿足各個家庭的需要， 希望每個客戶都能找到最適合自己的雪櫃。

Q.

水管式與無管式雪櫃有何差異？

A.

LG 提供水管式和無管式兩種機型，讓您自由選擇雪櫃的安裝位置。水管式雪櫃直接與供水系統連接，為製冰機和飲水機供水。無管式雪櫃內置可補充水箱，連接到機門上的飲水機。只需將水箱加滿水，即可一按享用冰水。

