266L 上置式智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃
多重氣流
各個角落保持理想溫度
雪櫃內的出風口可散發冷風，以維持一致的濕度和溫度，讓食物無論存放在何處，都能延長保鮮期。
除臭功能
雙重濾網，有效除臭
碳過濾技術可祛除空氣中的異味，保持雪櫃內部空氣清新。
鋼化玻璃層架
這層架非常耐用，足以承受沉重的廚具而不會有破損的風險，而且不會留下污漬或異味，容易清潔保養。
*產品圖像和影像僅供參考，可能與實際產品有所不同。
1)LinearCooling™
-根據採用 LG 內部測試方法的 TÜV 測試結果，該測試測量 LGE LinearCooling™ 型號保鮮格層架上的白菜重量減輕 5% 所需的時間。
-結果或因應實際使用情況而有所差異。
-僅限指定型號。
