LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S

XT7S

LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S

(0)
正視圖

LG StanbyME 放置在客廳中。LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 放置在螢幕下方。螢幕上播放著一部科幻電影。

同時提升 StanbyME
的音效及時尚感

LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 和 StanbyME 的組合可與任何室內設計完美搭配。喇叭隨螢幕移動，締造更完美的家居娛樂體驗。

與您的 StanbyME 無縫配合運作

即使添加了喇叭，仍像同一裝置般運作。XT7S 會自動與您的 StanbyME 進行同步，提供全方位的音效，極為方便。

從配對到播放，一氣呵成

開啟 XT7S，它會立即與您的 StanbyME 配對，保持自動連接。只需使用螢幕的遙控器即可輕易開關。

LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 連接著客廳的 LG StanbyME。螢幕顯示主畫面。圖像的右下角顯示 LG 魔術遙控器。

WOW Orchestra

被音效包圍

WOW Orchestra 結合 StanbyME 和 XT7S，締造和諧音效，帶來身臨其境的體驗。

LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 與紅色背景前的 LG StanbyME 進行連接。音效圖形同時從螢幕和喇叭中傳出。螢幕顯示橙色的未來風格影像。

LG α7 AI 處理器晶片的特寫。

AI 處理器

根據您的娛樂內容
調整音效

享受為各種內容定制的音效。喇叭將使用 StanbyME 中的 AI 處理器來提供最佳音效。

LG StanbyME 的螢幕特寫。LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 附在底部。螢幕顯示主畫面，突顯獨家的喇叭小工具。同時亦顯示了 StanbyME 喇叭小工具的放大圖，以突顯相關應用程序。

獨家小工具

在 StanbyME 上進行檢查和操控

您可以使用 StanbyME 的喇叭小工具 (Widget) 輕鬆檢查喇叭電量、調整音效 EQ 及控制音量。

連接到 LG StanbyME 的喇叭的後視圖，突出顯示可調校的支架。喇叭的紫色氛圍燈光亮起。

可調校支架

輕鬆安裝　靈活移動

使用支架將喇叭直接安裝到 StanbyME 上，讓您輕鬆地同時移動喇叭和螢幕。

LG StanbyME 放置在客廳中，並連接著 LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S。人們透過螢幕和喇叭組合來欣賞音樂。

LG StanbyME 放置在客廳中，並連接著 LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S。一位女士一邊透過螢幕和喇叭組合聽音樂，一邊畫畫。

LG StanbyME 放置在廚房中，並連接著 LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S。螢幕中一個孩子在畫畫，喇叭的黃色氛圍燈光亮起。

體驗強大而和諧的音效

LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 置於反光表面上，展示其雙高音喇叭。

雙高音喇叭

清晰細膩的音效

喇叭配備 20 毫米的雙高音喇叭，提供逼真的音效。

LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 置於一個平面上，展示其雙被動輻射器。藍色圖形從被動輻射器和喇叭底部傳出

雙被動輻射器

更深沉的低音

雙被動輻射器帶來更強勁的力量，為這個小巧的喇叭帶來更飽滿的低音。

隨時隨地盡情享受

您亦可以單獨使用 LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S。透過藍牙連接智能手機，即可盡情享受長達 16 小時的播放時間。防濺設計令您無需擔心戶外天氣。

一位女士在戶外的露臺上使用 LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 欣賞音樂。

*電池壽命取決於裝置設定、環境、使用情況及其他因素。

LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 的評論

了解客戶對 LG StanbyME 喇叭的評論

LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 的評論

LG XT7S 喇叭的評論

列印

所有規格

一般

  • 頻道數量

    1ch (2Way)

  • 輸出功率

    20W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

  • 標準

  • 自訂 EQ (應用程式)

音訊格式

  • SBC

  • AAC

連接性

  • 藍牙版本

    5.1

電源

  • USB C-type

電池

  • 充電時間 (小時)

    4

  • 電量 (小時)

    16

耗電量

  • 開機模式

    6 W

  • 待機模式

    0.5 W

方使性

  • 多點配對

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

  • 藍牙應用程式 (Android/iOS)

  • Lighting

  • 防水/防濺

    IPX5

  • 電量顯示燈

尺寸 (WXHXD)

  • 喇叭

    326 x 78 x 87 mm

  • 紙箱

    365 x 136 x 152 mm

喇叭

  • 低音單元

    42 x 80 mm

  • 高音單元體積

    20mm x 2

  • 高音單元類型

    Cone

  • 被動輻射器

重量

  • 淨重

    0.9 kg

  • 總重量

    1.68 kg

配件

  • 保養卡

  • USB C type 連接線

