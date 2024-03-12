We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
同時提升 StanbyME
的音效及時尚感
LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S 和 StanbyME 的組合可與任何室內設計完美搭配。喇叭隨螢幕移動，締造更完美的家居娛樂體驗。