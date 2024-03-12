About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Music Flow LAS855M 流線型無線Soundbar

規格

評論

支援

LG Music Flow LAS855M 流線型無線Soundbar

LAS855M

LG Music Flow LAS855M 流線型無線Soundbar

(0)
列印

所有規格

音頻性能

  • Channel

    4.1 聲道

  • 總輸出

    360W

  • 前置喇叭

    60W x 2

  • 環迴立體喇叭

    20W x 2

  • 重低音喇叭

    200W (Wireless)

網絡

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Multriroom Solution (Mesh network)

    Yes

  • Multiroom Solution (Media Server)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

輸入& 輸出

  • 音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 光學

    Yes (1)

  • Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD (8 Char.)

  • LED indicator Color

    3 Color LED (7 Color)

  • Auto Display Off (LED)

    Yes

便利功能

  • OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android)

    (Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes)

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

    Yes

  • Smart Phone Media Server

    Yes

  • Smart UX:

    -

  • - Universal Search

    Yes

  • - Seamless Music Play

    Yes

  • - Music Curation

    Yes

  • - NSU

    Yes

  • - Control with your TV Remote Compatibility

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 3D 視頻信號通過

    Yes

  • 音頻返回頻道(ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • 靜音

    Yes

  • 光暗

    Yes

  • 休眠

    Yes

  • Alarm

    Yes

聲音模式

  • 24bit/192KHz Sampling

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Yes

  • 5.1ch Source

    Main Bar : C,FL/R Rear Spk. : RL/RR

  • 2ch Source

    Main Bar : C,FL/R Rear Spk. : RL/RR

  • Party Mode

    Yes

  • One-source Multi-speaker

    Yes

  • Multi-source Multi-speaker

    Yes

  • TV & External Player Sound to Multi-speaker

    Yes

  • Sound Effect

    Standard / Music / Cinema / Flat / Boost / Treble/Bass / User EQ

  • Night Mode (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Loudness

    Yes

  • Auto sound engine

    Yes

  • SFX(Stereo field expansion)

    Yes

  • Demo Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)

    Yes

影音格式

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

    Yes

  • OCG (Up to 48kHz)

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC(MPEG4)

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • AIFF

    Yes

INTERNET RADIO SUPPORTED

  • Internet Radio Supported

    Yes

MUSIC SERVICE SUPPORTED

  • Music Service Supported

    Yes

電源

  • Type

    ADAPTER (25V, 2A)

  • 待機模式下耗電

    0.5W↓

  • 耗電

    45W

  • 重低音：Type

    SMPS 100~240V, 50/64Hz

  • 重低音：耗電 - 關機

    0.5W↓

  • 重低音：耗電

    33W

  • Wireless

    2.4GHz Only

配件

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    Yes

  • PC SW: Web

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA4 (Half Silver)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • 無線喇叭掛牆架

    Yes

  • Cable Management

    Yes

  • Table Stand(Detachable Foot)

    Yes

揚聲器

  • 前置: SPL

    82dB

  • 前置: System

    Closed type

  • 前置: Tweeter Unit

    13mm Balance Dome

  • 前置: Woofer Unit

    35 x 72 (Track)

  • 前置: Impedance

  • 前置: Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

  • 重低音: Model Name

    S75A2-D

  • 重低音: SPL

    85dB

  • 重低音: System

    Bass Reflex

  • 重低音: Woofer Unit

    6"

  • 重低音: Impedance

  • 重低音: Magnetic Shielding

    Semi Shield

尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米

  • 主揚聲器

    1200 x 43 x 82

  • 超低音揚聲器

    171 x 390 x 261

LG 為您精選