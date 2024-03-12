We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35mm 超薄 Sound Bar
所有規格
音頻性能
-
Channel
2.1 聲道
-
總輸出
310W
-
前置喇叭
80W x 2
-
重低音喇叭
150W (Wireless)
輸入& 輸出
-
前版面
------------------------------
-
顯示
LCD (白色)
-
光暗
Yes
-
LED鍵顏色
紅色
-
後版面
------------------------------
-
音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入
1
-
音頻輸入 - 光學
1
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI - 輸出
1 (A type)
-
HDMI - 輸入
1 (A type)
便利功能
-
LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
TV Volume OSD sync.(Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
No / Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Bluetooth/Optical)
No / Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
3D 視頻信號通過
Yes
-
備用模式通過音頻、視頻
Yes
-
音頻返回頻道(ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
靜音
Yes
-
光暗
Yes
-
休眠
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
USB Charge
Yes
-
外置硬碟播放
Yes
-
光學
Yes
-
藍芽 - 接收/發射 (ver. 3.0)
Yes / No
-
Dynamic Range Control On/Off
Yes
聲音模式
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
3D Surround Processor
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
光碟及影音格式
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
電源
-
SMPS
ADAPTER (25V, 2A)
-
待機模式下耗電
0.5W↓
-
耗電
DC 25V, 2A
揚聲器
-
前置: SPL
80dB/w.m
-
前置: System
2Way 3SPK, Sealing Type
-
前置: Tweeter Unit
13mm Balance Dome
-
前置: Woofer Unit
25*70mm Track
-
前置: Impedance
4Ω
-
前置: Magnetic Shielding
X
-
重低音: SPL
85dB
-
重低音: System
Bass Reflex
-
重低音: Woofer Unit
7"
-
重低音: Impedance
4Ω
-
重低音: Magnetic Shielding
Semi Shield
尺寸（寬X高X深）毫米
-
主揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm
1038 x 35.4 x 75
-
超低音揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm
221 x 351.5 x 281
-
淨重 (Kg)
13.7