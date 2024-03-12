About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SN4

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

LG Sound Bar SN4

SN4

LG Sound Bar SN4

(0)
front view with sub woofer
低音喇叭碳纖維振膜超特寫
碳纖維低音喇叭

追求 Hi-Fi 音質

每個低音單元均具備碳纖維振膜，確保音質清晰無比。
支援 AI Sound Pro

無線重低音喇叭

AI Sound Pro 會自動分析播放中的內容，將音效設定最佳化。並因應影片類型，呈現清晰的對話細節或更有衝擊力的音效。

灰色牆上有一個電視，而 LG Soundbar 則在其下方的灰色架子上。電視展示指揮家正指揮樂團。

支援 AI Sound Pro

輕鬆加強低音

LG Sound Bar SN4 無線重低音喇叭不但方便安裝，更可以額外 200W 輸出強勁節奏。

Sound Bar 置於白色層架上，左面是重低音喇叭。重低音喇叭較前，所以顯得較大。

連接性

連接更加方便

設有多種輸入選擇，包括光纖、HDMI 及藍牙等，方便用家。

LG Soundbar 右方的特寫在右下角設有 LG 標誌。產品上方展示出連接性的圖示。

支援藍牙串流

藍牙串流　優質音效

透過智能手機的藍牙功能將音樂串流至 LG Sound Bar SN4，盡享不同音樂的超凡音質。

LG Sound Bar 右面特寫，旁邊是智能手機。兩部裝置放在白色層架上。

電視貼牆，Sound Bar 置於白色層架上。電視畫面中有位男士正在彈結他。

電視聲音同步

無縫同步

透過 Bluetooth® 或光纖即可輕鬆連接 LG 電視。完美電視音效體驗，瞬間準備就緒。
列印

主要規格

  • 頻道數量

    2.1

  • 輸出功率

    300 W

  • 主要

    890 x 57 x 85 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

所有規格

一般

  • 頻道數量

    2.1

  • 輸出功率

    300 W

  • 喇叭數量

    3 EA

音效

  • AI Sound Pro

  • 標準

  • 重低音 / 重低音+

音訊格式

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS Virtual:X

  • AAC

連接性

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • 藍牙版本

    4

  • 藍牙音源解碼 - SBC/ACC

支援 HDMI

  • pass-through

  • 音訊回傳通道 (ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

方使性

  • 遙控應用程式 - iOS/Android OS

    - / 是

尺寸 (WXHXD)

  • 主要

    890 x 57 x 85 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

重量

  • 主要

    2.1 kg

  • 重低音喇叭

    5.3 kg

  • 總重量

    9.4 kg

配件

  • 保養卡

  • 光纖線

  • 遙控

電源

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (主喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (主喇叭)

    23 W

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    33 W

