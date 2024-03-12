About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar S75Q

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

LG Soundbar S75Q

S75Q

LG Soundbar S75Q

(0)
正視圖連同後置喇叭
LG Sound Bar S75Q 及 LG 電視在客廳擺放一起。電視開著，顯示黑白畫面。

完美匹配
LG 電視

連接 LG Soundbar 與 LG 電視，
投入令人如痴如醉的音效體驗。

助您充分利用 LG 電視

LG Soundbar 專為 LG 電視而設，完美提升其性能。兩者雙劍合璧，成就出頂尖音效體驗。

WOW Orchestra 締造醉人音效

LG Soundbar 與 LG 電視雙劍合璧，成就完美和諧音效。WOW Orchestra 同時利用 LG 電視和 LG Soundbar，帶來極致聆聽體驗，讓您品味聲音的細節。

Sound Bar 和電視顯現出各種形狀的藍色聲波。左上角顯示 NEW 標記。

*兼容電視型號：OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2、QNED 99/95/90/85/80。
**請注意，購買時可能無法提供服務。更新時需要網絡連線。

配合 WOW 介面輕鬆控制

一手掌握，方便操控。只需同一個遙控器，即可透過 LG 電視控制 soundbar。輕輕一按遙控器，就能在電視螢幕看到 soundbar 的功能選單和設定，例如音量控制、檢查連接狀態，甚至選擇不同音效模式。

*Soundbar 模式控制或因 soundbar 型號而有所差異。
**LG 電視遙控僅限於使用某些功能。
***兼容電視型號：OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2、QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75、NANO 80/75、UHD UR/UQ、FHD 63。
****這項功能可透過電視螢幕檢查 soundbar 狀態及更改設定、進行音量配對 (40 - 100) 及 soundbar 模式控制。
*****請注意，購買時可能無法提供服務。更新時需要網絡連線。

完美配搭

LG Soundbar 與 LG 電視無縫配合，將娛樂體驗提升至另一層次。LG Soundbar 與 LG 電視現代時尚的外型，使室內設計煥然一新。

LG 電視 AI 處理器將音效極致昇華

LG Soundbar 的電視音效模式共享，能以 LG 電視的聲音處理器分析影片內容，呈現清晰動聽的音色，是 LG 電視的完美配搭。無論觀看新聞，還是暢玩遊戲，都能完美體驗 LG 電視。

*電視音效模式共享或因電視型號而有所不同。
**電視的 AI 處理器版本或因電視型號而有所不同。

3.1.2 聲道頂級影院音效

3.1.2 聲道音效配合 380W 功率 – LG Soundbar S75Q 的環迴立體聲讓您盡情享受心愛的居家娛樂。

在客廳內，LG 電視就在牆上。電視畫面正在播放電影。LG Sound Bar 就在米黃色層架上的電視下，後置喇叭在左面。Dolby Atmos 及 DTS:X 標誌顯示在圖片中下。

*Dolby 及 Dolby Vision 為 Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation 的註冊商標。雙 D 標誌為 Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation 的商標。

三重空間音效
營造出虛擬音場

LG Soundbar S75Q 突破娛樂體驗的界限。三重空間音效能帶來更引人入勝和精準無比的聲音體驗。透過使用具備 HRTF (頭部相關傳輸函數) 的 3D 引擎，soundbar 能營造出虛擬中層聲效，締造精密的環迴立體聲，帶給您影院級的體驗。

藍色圓頂形的三層聲波覆蓋客廳中的 Sound Bar 和電視。左上角顯示 NEW 標記。

*「三重空間音效」適用於戲院或 AI Sound Pro 模式。
**使用 soundbar 的喇叭聲道營造出中層聲效。前置和前置頂部喇叭的聲音共同建立音場。

超乎想像的多聲道音效體驗

LG Soundbar S75Q 帶來前所未有的聲效。它將雙聲道音訊轉變成多聲道音訊，讓您盡享悅耳聲效。

*適用於 AI Sound Pro、戲院、Clear Voice Pro、體育和遊戲模式。

從左面開始是後置喇叭圖片，然後是畫面顯示山巒的 LG 電視特寫，下方放有 LG Sound Bar。右面從上而下順時針：LG Sound Bar 特寫。LG 電視顯示日落時分的沙灘，與 LG Sound 及後置喇叭一起置於客廳。
Meridian 音響技術

頂級音效合作

LG 與英國頂級音響品牌 Meridian Audio 攜手合作，使音樂及電影體驗極致昇華。透過 LG Soundbar 體驗極致的音效性能。

LG Soundbar 左方的特寫，產品左下角顯示 Meridian 標誌。

英國頂級音響品牌 Meridian

Meridian 致力在任何環境締造完美無上的聲音體驗。透過心理聲學的專業知識，Meridian 了解到聲音聆聽和感知的科學，深明對人耳而言的關鍵要素。Meridian DSP 技術及特製調音確保您不論何時何地、傾聽任何內容，都能細意感受準確真切的音效。

拼貼。從左上開始順時針：射燈照耀下的架上咪高峰、Meridian 特寫、黑色 Meridian 喇叭以及 Meridian 研發桌。

領先技術與專業知識

Meridian 嚴謹及研究導向的哲學，致力突破音響發展的界限。Meridian 在高解析度音訊領域領先同儕，在數碼訊號處理方面別具心得，因而於先進技術發展及應用上擔當重要地位。

A chip image of DSP chip

數碼訊號處理

DSP 全面掌握音頻訊號，營造出先進技術設計和調音效果，於任何情況下均能提升音效性能。

DSP 晶片圖片

高解析度音效　逼真傳達

高解析度音效以 96kHz 採樣率和 24 位元深度，帶來更準確愉悅的聆聽體驗。高解析度音效清晰精準的音調讓您更貼合音樂人的原意。

LG Soundbar 全圖，產品右下角設有 LG 標誌。 Hi-Res AUDIO 標誌顯示在右面或圖片。

完美無瑕的家居娛樂體驗

將 LG 電視與 LG Soundbar 配對連接，即可享受令人沉醉的音效和影像，以及獨一無二的娛樂體驗。
LG 電視顯示有人笨豬跳，LG Sound Bar 放在 電視下。
電影

4K 傳輸無損
解析度

LG Soundbar S75Q 傳輸包括 HDR 和 Dolby Vision 的 4K 內容，為匹配的電視和帶來毫不失色的音訊體驗。

* Dolby、Dolby Atmos 及雙 D 符號是 Dolby Laboratories 的註冊商標。

LG 電視掛於牆上，正顯示賽車遊戲。LG Sound Bar 放在 LG 電視下的啡色層架上。一位男士手握控制桿。左上角顯示 NEW 標記。

VRR/ALLM 昇華遊戲體驗

LG Soundbar 支援 VRR/ALLM，帶來最佳遊戲體驗。可變更新率 (VRR) 高達 120Hz，近乎即時的反應時間，讓您盡享遊戲優勢，營造逼真的觀賞體驗。而自動低延遲模式 (ALLM) 帶來流暢的觀賞及互動體驗。

*電視和 soundbar 均須支援 VRR/ALLM 才能運作。
**遊戲機須支援 VRR。VRR 傳輸限制 60Hz 的內容。

LG OLED C 型號電視掛在牆上，下方的 LG Sound Bar S75Q 被放在專屬托架上。下方擺放著重低音喇叭。電視正展示演唱會的現場。

享受高清音樂串流服務

兼容 Spotify 及 Tidal Connect，讓您畫情使用 soundbar 播放音樂。更支援 MQA (Master Quality Authenticated)，透過 Wi-Fi 連接亦能帶來高質音樂。

*需要官方 MQA 錄音。

樂享無窮的悅耳音效

藉著 AI Sound Pro，LG Soundbar 的智能演算法能夠分析您的內容，無論是電影、新聞還是音樂，都能讓您享受優質聲效。

關懷地球環境

從生產至運送，整個過程都得到環保認證。
從左面開始顯示 ENERGY STAR (標誌)、UL VALIDATED (標誌)、Global Recycled Standard (標誌)、SGS ECO PRODUCT (標誌)。
內外回收

內部組件採用再生塑料

UL 認證 LG Soundbar 為 ECV (環境聲明驗證) 產品。Soundbar 機身頂部及底部組件採用再生塑料製成。證明我們在 soundbar 製作上越趨環保。

正面視圖顯示後方有 Sound Bar，前方則是 Sound Bar 金屬框圖片。

*上圖僅供參考，真實產品圖像可能各有不同。

內外回收

以膠樽製成的針織面料

Soundbar 設計經仔細打造，透過各種步驟確保產品以更多回收物料製成。經全球回收標準 (GRS) 認證，我們所用面料為膠樽製成的聚酯纖維針織面料。

圖像順序顯示膠樽、向右箭嘴、回收標誌、向右箭嘴及 Sound Bar 左部。

*S75Q 及 SH7Q 沒有使用回收物料。

減少碳排放

為減碳重新設計包裝盒

我們重新構思 soundbar 包裝盒，巧妙的改變形狀並縮小尺寸。Soundbar 及低音喇叭採用全新 L 形包裝盒內，以便一次過運送更多產品，減少碳排放。

左面有圖像顯示標準長方形包裝盒，以及載有多個長方形包裝盒的貨車。另外有個二氧化碳標誌。右面有個 L 形包裝盒，以及一輛載有更多 L 形包裝盒的貨車。另外有個減碳標誌。

*只有 S75Q、S65Q、S60Q、S40Q 採用 L 形盒。

環保紙漿包裝

使用再生紙漿製作包裝

LG Soundbar 已獲 SGS 環保產品認證。內部包裝由聚苯乙烯泡沫塑料 (發泡膠) 及膠袋轉為再生模製紙漿，這種環保替代材料同樣能保護好產品。

左上角有個 SGS ECO PRODUCT 標誌。左面發泡膠圖片上有個灰色禁止標誌，右面有張包裝盒圖片。

*SGS 是瑞士跨國公司，提供視察、驗證、測試及認證服務。

列印

主要規格

  • 頻道數量

    3.1.2

  • 輸出功率

    380 W

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

  • WOW Orchestra

  • 主要

    890 x 65 x 119 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

所有規格

一般

  • 頻道數量

    3.1.2

  • 輸出功率

    380 W

  • 喇叭數量

    8 EA

音效

  • AI Sound Pro

  • 標準

  • 音樂

  • 影院

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • 運動

  • 遊戲

  • 重低音 / 重低音+

高解析度音訊

  • 採樣

    24bit/96kHz

  • 升位 / 升頻採樣

    24bit/96kHz

音訊格式

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

  • AAC+

連接性

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • 藍牙版本

    4.2

  • 藍牙音源解碼 - SBC/ACC

支援 HDMI

  • pass-through

  • Pass-through (4K)

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • 音訊回傳通道 (ARC)

  • 音訊回傳通道 (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

方使性

  • 遙控應用程式 - iOS/Android OS

  • Soundbar 模式控制

  • 電視音效共享模式

  • WOW Orchestra

尺寸 (WXHXD)

  • 主要

    890 x 65 x 119 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

重量

  • 主要

    3.79 kg

  • 重低音喇叭

    5.8 kg

  • 總重量

    13.7 kg

配件

  • 保養卡

  • HDMI 連接線

  • 掛牆架

  • 遙控

電源

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (主喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (主喇叭)

    38 W

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    33 W

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

