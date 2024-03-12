About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
300W 無線 Sound Bar

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

300W 無線 Sound Bar

SL4

300W 無線 Sound Bar

(0)

碳纖維重低音喇叭 音效如實呈現1

碳纖維重低音喇叭音效如實呈現

能產生清晰而不失真的聲音，重低音喇叭中的碳纖維組件更可確保出色清晰的音質。

ASC (自適應聲音控制)，以完美音質享受任何內容1

ASC (自適應聲音控制)，以完美音質享受任何內容

不論是音樂、電影，甚至新聞報導都具有不同的音訊配置。LG Sound Bar SL4 的自適應聲音控制可識別出播放內容類別，自動調整聲音模式以帶來最理想的音訊體驗。

無線重低音喇叭1

無線重低音喇叭

安裝簡易、易用，而家無線重低音喇叭可額外輸出 200 瓦特，讓用家感受強勁節奏。

多功能連接性1

多功能連接性

設有多種輸入選擇，包括光纖及藍牙等，方便用家。

藍牙連接 串流各種內容1

藍牙連接 串流各種內容

透過智能手機的藍牙功能將音樂串流至 LG Sound Bar SL4。

電視聲音同步1

電視聲音同步

透過 Bluetooth® 和光纖輕鬆連接到 LG 電視，只需簡單連接，即可享受更豐富的電視音效。
列印

主要規格

  • 頻道數量

    2.1 ch

  • 輸出功率

    300 W

  • 主要

    890 x 57 x 85 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

所有規格

一般

  • 頻道數量

    2.1 ch

  • 輸出功率

    300 W

  • 喇叭數量

    3 EA

音效

  • ASC (自適應聲音控制)

  • 標準

  • 影院

  • 重低音 / 重低音+

音訊格式

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

連接性

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

  • 藍牙版本

    4

  • 藍牙音源解碼 - SBC/ACC

    是 / -

方使性

  • 遙控應用程式 - iOS/Android OS

    - / 是

尺寸 (WXHXD)

  • 主要

    890 x 57 x 85 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

重量

  • 主要

    2.1 kg

  • 重低音喇叭

    5.3 kg

  • 總重量

    9.38 kg

配件

  • 保養卡

  • 掛牆架

  • 遙控

電源

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (主喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (主喇叭)

    23 W

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    33 W

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

LG 為您精選