SL4
300W 無線 Sound Bar
(0)
主要規格
頻道數量
2.1 ch
輸出功率
300 W
主要
890 x 57 x 85 mm
重低音喇叭
171 x 390 x 261 mm
所有規格
一般
頻道數量
2.1 ch
輸出功率
300 W
喇叭數量
3 EA
音效
ASC (自適應聲音控制)
是
標準
是
影院
是
重低音 / 重低音+
是
音訊格式
Dolby Digital
是
DTS Digital Surround
是
連接性
Optical
1
USB
1
藍牙版本
4
藍牙音源解碼 - SBC/ACC
是 / -
方使性
遙控應用程式 - iOS/Android OS
- / 是
尺寸 (WXHXD)
主要
890 x 57 x 85 mm
重低音喇叭
171 x 390 x 261 mm
重量
主要
2.1 kg
重低音喇叭
5.3 kg
總重量
9.38 kg
配件
保養卡
是
掛牆架
是
遙控
是
電源
斷電狀態耗電量 (主喇叭)
0.5 W ↓
耗電量 (主喇叭)
23 W
斷電狀態耗電量 (重低音喇叭)
0.5 W ↓
耗電量 (重低音喇叭)
33 W